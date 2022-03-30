Amherst County, school officials review fiscal year '23 figures

For the fifth consecutive year, Amherst County Public Schools is set to receive $13.9 million in local funding from the county’s board of supervisors but that figure may have to go up beyond the fiscal year 2023 budget that begins July 1.

In his final presentation of the Amherst County Public Schools’ budget to the board of supervisors before he's set to retire at the end of June, Superintendent Rob Arnold noted the difference in the amount of approved county funds for education and the legally required local contribution based on a calculation tool from the Virginia Department of Education.

In the fiscal year 2014, the county’s contribution was 70% above that threshold, but data presented to supervisors at the March 22 work session shows the difference above the legally required amount has gone down steadily each year and has fallen to 10% in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“We’re getting closer and closer to getting to that point where the required local match is going to pass that $13.9 million number,” Arnold told supervisors. “If our budget goes up in any significant way next year, it will probably outpace the $13.9 million. All of this just to say, probably the next person that’s sitting right here will have to ask for more money from the board of supervisors, at the very least just to meet the required local match.”

The school system's proposed budget is $63.2 million and includes a 6.5% raise for all division employees.

“We are looking to stay competitive, stay ahead of the regional market,” Arnold said of the raises, later adding: “It’s a positive budget — I will say that — in meeting a lot of our needs and certainly giving a well-deserved raise to the people that really deserve that."

The schools’ budget still awaits finalization of the General Assembly’s budget, which awaits action at some point in upcoming weeks. Arnold said the division’s fiscal planning is based on school officials’ best estimate of what the final state figures are going to be, with about a $1.2 million difference between the House of Delegates version and the Senate’s.

The House budget at this point would bring about $500,000 less to the division and the Senate version would add about $675,000 more, according to Arnold.

“We’re hoping it gets closer to the Senate version but we feel like we can handle the House budget if it comes to pass,” Arnold said. “We think it’s going to be closer to the middle.”

The 6.5% raise will cost $2.5 million and the division is paying another $93,300 in combined measures to increase minimum wage for substitutes and adjust pay scales for employees. The division also is investing just more than $162,500 in stipends for teachers and instructional assistants who work with students with special needs and have physically demanding jobs.

Another roughly $159,600 is planned for three new positions for the schools, including an early childhood teacher, increasing a part-time preschool job to full time and adding a cosmetology post at Amherst County High School. Arnold said 80 to 90 students are interested in cosmetology as a career and technical education course, which starting in the 2022-23 school year will become part of the curriculum.

Overall, the schools’ budget is a $5.8 million increase from the current year, including $2.4 million the division also expects to receive in one-time state funding for construction projects. Arnold said the money would be used to replace windows and doors in the schools, which will help reduce energy costs in the long run.

School officials also have beefed up the line item for fuel spending to more than $1 million, double what was initially planned for, with gas prices spiking upward in the past month.

“Obviously, we run a lot of miles and so we need to make sure we can account for that,” Arnold said.

The proposed schools’ budget will not be negatively affected if student enrollment decreases year as the state is holding division’s harmless in per pupil spending because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, which Arnold said takes much budgeting pressure off the division.

According to data presented at the Amherst County School Board’s March retreat, four county schools are projected to decrease in population in the upcoming school year. The county’s two middle schools will have roughly 50 fewer students combined while Amelon and Central elementary schools are forecasted to go down by a single student each, according to enrollment projections presented at the retreat.

The schools’ budget also has $5.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money as part of the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

David Pugh, chair of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said with much federal stimulus money going around what the division’s plan is when that money is no longer available.

Arnold said the division has tried to spend less CARES money on positions because it becomes recurring expense and additional instructional aides, custodians and support staff hired through that funding source is aware those jobs soon will end. Other expenses, including millions to expand the high school and build a new auditorium, are one-time use of the federal stimulus money.

“We don’t feel like we’re going to have these great needs because hopefully, now that we’re starting to get back to some sense of normalcy here, that all of those people that were helping in our buildings do all of those different things will not be needed anyway,” Arnold said. “We’re not backfilling our budget with CARES Act. That would be a mistake.”

Pugh said he appreciates the schools’ efforts in preparing for when the CARES money dries up. He also expressed appreciation for Arnold’s service to the county.

“I know it’s not always peaches and cream when we’re dealing with money but we appreciate everything you do,” Pugh told Rodgers.

The county budget also includes a planned 6.5% raise for government employees and is slated for a public hearing at the board of supervisors’ April 19 meeting.

The latest projected county figures show revenue at $51 million. Supervisors recently voted to give a 20% reduction in taxes for vehicles and motorcycles as a relief measure.

“Due to the limited supply of new vehicles, the value of used vehicles has seen significant inflation,” a March 23 news release from the county states. “Valuing vehicles at 80% of their listed value is intended to offset the inflated value of vehicles.”

The measure is not part of the personal property tax relief set by the office of the commissioner of the revenue each year, according to the county.

