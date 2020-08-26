Amherst County schools plan virtual open houses for students, families

Amherst County Public Schools will host virtual open houses the first week of September for all of its schools prior to the division’s much-anticipated return to the classroom Sept. 9.

The school system usually holds open houses that serve as as meet-and-greets with teachers and administrators, but the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing that offering to online only, said Superintendent Rob Arnold.

“We can’t do traditional crowds this year,” Arnold recently told the Amherst County School Board.

Each school will have a video welcoming students and giving glimpses of what the upcoming school year will look like, from the dining experience to recess and the educators they will encounter. Each school will have a video, teachers will have their own virtual presentations and Arnold plans to do his own for the entire division.

“We feel like there’s a lot of parameters we want each school to talk about,” Arnold said of bringing families up to speed on what to expect as school restarts in the most challenging of circumstances.

Amherst County High School’s virtual open house will kick off Sept. 1, Arnold said. The division’s two middle schools will follow on Sept. 2 and the six elementary schools will release theirs Sept. 3.

School will look much different this year with social distancing, a face mask requirement in buildings and on buses and many other safety protocols set up to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Elementary schools will operate on a four-day week with two groups split into two rotating schedules and Fridays at home. The middle schools and high school will have two groups of students two days in school and two days at home on staggered schedules with Friday designated as a time for students needing remediation, enrichment and career and technical education requirements.