Amherst County schools plan virtual open houses for students, families

Amherst County Public Schools will host virtual open houses the first week of September for all of its schools prior to the division’s much-anticipated return to the classroom Sept. 9.
The school system usually holds open houses that serve as as meet-and-greets with teachers and administrators, but the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing that offering to online only, said Superintendent Rob Arnold.
“We can’t do traditional crowds this year,” Arnold recently told the Amherst County School Board.
Each school will have a video welcoming students and giving glimpses of what the upcoming school year will look like, from the dining experience to recess and the educators they will encounter. Each school will have a video, teachers will have their own virtual presentations and Arnold plans to do his own for the entire division.
“We feel like there’s a lot of parameters we want each school to talk about,” Arnold said of bringing families up to speed on what to expect as school restarts in the most challenging of circumstances.
Amherst County High School’s virtual open house will kick off Sept. 1, Arnold said. The division’s two middle schools will follow on Sept. 2 and the six elementary schools will release theirs Sept. 3.
School will look much different this year with social distancing, a face mask requirement in buildings and on buses and many other safety protocols set up to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Elementary schools will operate on a four-day week with two groups split into two rotating schedules and Fridays at home. The middle schools and high school will have two groups of students two days in school and two days at home on staggered schedules with Friday designated as a time for students needing remediation, enrichment and career and technical education requirements.
The Amherst Remote Academy also is available for students who opt not to return to school in person.
Arnold said the division also will host a transition day for pre-K, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade students entering new schools. That event will take place Sept. 8 with social distancing guidelines in place. All adults will be required to wear masks during the event and all visitors will be required to complete health screening checklists before exiting vehicles and entering buildings.
The division held Transition Day for the first time in 2019 as a way to alleviate the stress of transitioning to a new school and allow younger students to have the school to themselves without older students for a needed orientation day.
“We know it’s important to give them that sense of calm,” Arnold said, adding he felt it important the event continue this year despite the pandemic. “They can feel more comfortable of the year ahead, because we know it’s going to be stressful.”
Amherst school officials spent much time brainstorming the plan to return students to school for the first time in six months since state-ordered closures.
Board member Ginger Burg said during the board’s most recent meeting she is confident and pleased school is slated to soon reopen and it’s important to get children back into that setting.
“We’re going to get through this,” Burg said. “We’re Amherst. We’re Amherst strong. This is going to be a little bump in the road and we’re going to have a great year, not only for staff but our students and families also.”
Board member Christopher Terry said the division has many contingency plans in place and has planned out its direction well.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Terry said at the board’s Aug. 13 meeting. “Have we eliminated all the hazards? No, we can’t do that. But I believe we’re going to put our best foot forward and do what we’ve got to do to make this happen.”
