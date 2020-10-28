Amherst County seeks additional grant money for broadband expansion efforts

Amherst County has applied for a federal grant of approximately $1 million to aid a broadband expansion project in the works in the county.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently applied on the county’s behalf for additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money for broadband expansion on a first-come, first-serve basis. The county already has received more than $5 million in CARES Act money and has set aside a portion of that for internet expansion, a measure officials and some residents have described as vital with many residents and students working and learning from home during the pandemic.
“We wanted to be one of the first applications in there on that,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully we’ll be successful.”
Firefly Fiber Broadband, the company working to install fiber in the New Glasgow area of the county, is supplying the match requirement for the grant. The $1.51 million project is set to serve 496 households and is projected for completion on Dec. 15, a few weeks before the deadline associated with the CARES money.
A trio of proposed project areas will bring high-speed broadband to unserved portions of eastern Amherst County identified as the Boxwood Farm Road expansion, Piney River-Temperance expansion and Gladstone expansion, according to the county. Those projects also include three public WiFi hotspots to be located in areas acceptable to the county and Firefly.
“Rural eastern Amherst County has very limited options for connectivity which limits the effectiveness of virtual classrooms and also limits options for residents to work at home when necessary under COVID guidelines or restrictions,” the application states. “Local residents must travel for all doctors visits due to lack of telemedicine options. This project will overcome those limitations by making affordable, reliable gigabit speed internet service available to almost 500 homes.”
The expansion will provide broadband access to some parts in Amherst that do no have cellphone coverage, the application states.
“These areas are very rural with no doctor offices and few businesses, with rugged terrain ... having access to telehealth, telemedicine and telework capabilities would be a tremendous benefit to the residents there,” county officials wrote in the application.
The Boxwood Farm Road project leverages an investment from Amherst County’s CARES Act funding to bring high-speed, fiber optic-based broadband service into the Boxwood Farm and Grandma’s Hill Road areas, providing 7.7 miles of infrastructure, according to the county.
The Piney River-Temperance project leverages Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative’s fiber network to reach non-CVEC members, establishing 7 miles of overhead fiber into Amherst County. The project would extend off CVEC’s system with underground facilities passing additional homes in areas near Roses Mill Road, Warrick Barn Road and Flat Woods Road.
The project in Gladstone would extend underground fiber from a communication hut along U.S. 60 passing numerous homes and businesses in areas with public parking and will provide connectivity for free.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors formally ratified the pursuit of the grant funding during its Oct. 20 meeting. Chairwoman Claudia Tucker thanked county staff for efforts to boost broadband, a crucial focus for the county.
“They worked hard to get this done so we could get at the front of the line,” Tucker said of the application process.
