Amherst County seeks additional grant money for broadband expansion efforts

Amherst County has applied for a federal grant of approximately $1 million to aid a broadband expansion project in the works in the county.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently applied on the county’s behalf for additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money for broadband expansion on a first-come, first-serve basis. The county already has received more than $5 million in CARES Act money and has set aside a portion of that for internet expansion, a measure officials and some residents have described as vital with many residents and students working and learning from home during the pandemic.

“We wanted to be one of the first applications in there on that,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully we’ll be successful.”

Firefly Fiber Broadband, the company working to install fiber in the New Glasgow area of the county, is supplying the match requirement for the grant. The $1.51 million project is set to serve 496 households and is projected for completion on Dec. 15, a few weeks before the deadline associated with the CARES money.