The Amherst County Service Authority is planning for major infrastructure work, the James River Raw Water Intake Project, and is in the process of borrowing $7.5 million to carry it out.

In the early 2000s, and in response to effects of drought, a temporary pump station was put in at the end of Johns Creek Road to draw water from the James River, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said. The new project allows for a permanent solution.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Feb. 7 to back the project and assist if the service authority runs into any financial difficulty, Bryant said.

The ASCA’s board of directors earlier on Feb. 7 voted to move forward with advertising a request for proposals for engineering services on the project.

The James River Raw Water Intake project has been in the ASCA’s plans since 2010 when it became a requirement in the authority’s raw water withdrawal permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, according to county documents. The project must be complete and operational by May 7, 2025, a recent staff report to the ASCA board states.

“ACSA has been including future funding of this project in annual rates and fees increases and budgets since 2015 and expected that project funding had been take care of, until inflation and construction costs increases of the past two years resulted in projections of higher project cost, to $7.5 million,” the staff report says.

The authority’s financial reserves and future revenues are sufficient to repay the debt service as part of the project, according to county documents.

In 2002, the ACSA installed an emergency raw water withdrawal from the James River and temporary pumps were used to transport water from the James River to the headquarters of the Dan E. French Reservoir on Graham Creek through a 12-inch raw water pipe.

Bob Hopkins, executive director of the ACSA, said the authority can activate the new intake and prevent any impact on the raw water supply to the water plant long before any drought threat is anywhere to close to becoming reality. The project also is a legal responsibility, he said.

The new river intake pumps will need to be activated occasionally to maintain operability in case of emergency, Hopkins said.

“…If something happens to the reservoir to make it unavailable [such as a dam breach or chemical spill], ACSA can pump water from the river to the spillway, which discharges to the water plant, so essentially from the river all the way to the water plant, and not miss a beat on water production,” Hopkins said.