Amherst County shooting victim describes lead-up to friend's killing

The case of a man charged with murdering his neighbor in a November 2019 shooting in northern Amherst County will proceed to a grand jury, a judge ruled.
Carson Grey Candler, 19, was arrested at his home the night of Nov. 16 and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Justin Samuels and malicious wounding of Blakeman “Bru” Norconk, along with two firearm charges.
Norconk testified at an Aug. 20 preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court he and the other two men were at a friend’s house earlier that night for a post-hunting get-together with oysters and drinks.
He said he didn’t observe Candler drinking there, but an investigator on the case later testified that Candler had 11-12 beers that day.
Norconk said at one point he observed Candler pitching forward and falling to the ground when he went to stand up but didn’t say anything to Candler about it.
After about two hours at the party, where Norconk said he and Samuels had also been drinking, Samuels was asked to take Candler home, since the two lived next door to each other on Canodys Store Road. Samuels had told Norconk the teen had become “disrespectful,” according to his testimony.
Before they left, Norconk said he and Samuels took a handgun from Candler’s backpack and he put it in his truck.
After he followed Samuels to Canodys Store Road in his truck, Norconk said he wasn’t comfortable giving the gun back to Candler, who then started yelling and cursing in a way Norconk described as “gangster.”
“I’ve never heard him speak with that language,” Norconk said of the defendant’s tone.
Norconk said Candler then entered the house, during which time he asked Candler’s mother if there were any more guns inside. She was unsure, he testified.
When Candler emerged a short while later, Norconk said his demeanor had changed.
“He was completely calm,” he testified.
Norconk said he didn’t see the second gun on Candler, but saw him move to draw it less than a minute after coming out of the house. Norconk was shot twice in his torso and lost consciousness.
Norconk testified he was shot at close range.
“He took three steps back to give him room to draw the firearm,” Norconk said, recalling the event in court. “I was in full flight mode. That was the only thing my brain had in it [was] how I’m going to get myself out of this situation.”
When he came to, he said he yelled for Samuels but heard no reply. He said they had been friends for around 20 years.
Norconk, with Candler seated several feet away, described the unfolding of events that night as “an overly emotional response to an emotional situation.” When asked by Chuck Felmlee, Candler’s attorney, why he didn’t leave after taking the firearm from the defendant, Norconk said he was worried for the safety of everyone involved.
“My goal in this whole scenario was to deescalate the situation,” Norconk testified, adding: “Because of his behavior, I was afraid he was going to do something he would regret.”
Norconk said he tried not to provoke Candler during the incident. When he saw the firearm, he yelled “gun!” and went for cover under the truck when he was shot, according to his testimony.
Clay Thompson, who investigated the shooting for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, said he responded to the scene to find Samuels dead on the ground and Candler in a police vehicle. Norconk had been taken to the hospital.
Thompson said he interviewed Candler soon after he was arrested.
“‘Yes, I shot Bru,’” he recalled Candler saying during the 36-minute interview. “‘I think I killed Justin Samuels.’”
Thompson said he could smell alcohol on Candler, who also told him he started drinking earlier in the day, before the party. Candler told him he wanted the gun back from Norconk in order to protect his mother.
“He was concerned someone would hurt him and his family,” Thompson said.
Responding to questions from Felmlee, Thompson said Candler’s best friend had committed suicide three days prior.
The firearm was recovered inside Candler’s home as the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene, he testified.
After hearing the evidence, and with no argument from attorneys, Judge Sam Eggleston III certified all of Candler’s charges to the next meeting of a grand jury in Amherst County, which will happen in October.
