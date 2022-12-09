Amherst County staff permitted to hold officer positions in volunteer agencies

Amherst County public safety employees who volunteer for other agencies can hold officer positions in those organizations if they choose, the county’s board of supervisors recently decided.

Supervisors in September voted to allow county employees to serve in volunteer agencies in their personal time but with a stipulation they not have officer positions. Supervisor Tom Martin, who also is chief of the Amherst Fire Department in a volunteer capacity, said he was contacted recently about the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department about the stipulation that paid staff not hold officer roles and asked that the board consider changing that rule.

The board decided at its Dec. 6 meeting by a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Jimmy Ayers abstaining because of family members in the county’s volunteer agencies, to leave it up to the agencies if they want county employees to hold officer positions in those entities.

“After thinking about it, I’m not sure why we are telling them who can’t hold an officer position in their agency,” Martin said. “I would recommend we leave it up to each individual agency and go from there.”

David Pugh, the board's chair, in September suggested adding the stipulation of county employees not holding officer positions after he said he was contacted with a concern about a potential conflict of interest in that area. He asked what could happen if a county employee undermines a volunteer agency and it was pointed out agencies have bylaws to remove officers if necessary in those situations.

Martin said he discussed lifting the prohibition on paid staff serving as officers in volunteer agencies with Brad Beam, the county’s public safety director and Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant, and they are OK with it.

“I think it’s beneficial,” Martin said. “I think leaving it up to each individual agency is the right thing to do.”

The county implemented a volunteer services acknowledgement form for paid public staff in response to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which precludes employers from allowing staff to volunteer on the job. The form limits the county’s risk and puts the employee on formal notice they are volunteering and shouldn’t be expected to be paid for that work, according to county officials.

The form process sets parameters in place, County Attorney Michael Lockaby has said.

Sam Bryant, the county’s previous public safety director who retired at the end of August, publicly addressed the board as a resident shortly after it approved the initial measure in September, expressing concern the action may violate the federal law and cost the county money.

Martin said “in risk versus reward, I think the reward outweighs the risk,” in allowing county staff to volunteer.

In another matter, the board agreed to cancel its Dec. 20 meeting.