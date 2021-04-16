Amherst County still has $200K in grant money available for businesses affected by pandemic

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lingering and local businesses still struggling to find a new normal, Amherst County officials and the county's Economic Development Authority are pushing for business owners to take advantage of available grant money.

The Back in Business grant has helped 31 businesses receive close to $300,000, and $200,000 still is available, according to the EDA. The deadline to apply is June 30.

Amherst County has seen just more than 2,850 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths related to the virus, according to latest figures provided by the Virginia Department of Health. More than 16,600 vaccine doses have been administered in Amherst County and 6,562 people have been fully vaccinated as of mid-April, the data shows.

Not captured in those daily VDH statistics are the effects on local businesses in revenue and job losses. Amherst County used $300,000 of its share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money to provide grant opportunities and the Back and Business grant provided another half-million dollars toward that goal.

"If it wasn’t for the Back in Business grant, I would be closed," said Edith Chambers, owner of Edith's Rt. 60 Diner in Amherst. "I really appreciate all the help they have provided."