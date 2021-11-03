Amherst County strongly backs Youngkin, GOP ticket in statewide races

Amherst County heavily backed Republican Glenn Youngkin in his bid for governor with 9,724 votes, or 71%, according to unofficial election results.
Youngkin drew large excited crowds in Madison Heights and Amherst in early August and five days prior to the election. Democrat Terry McAuliffe had 3,888 votes in Amherst County, or 28%.
The county also strongly supported Republican Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor with 9,617 votes, or 73%, over Democrat Hala Ayala, who had 3,535 votes, or about 27%, among the Amherst overall vote. Jason Miyares, the Republican candidate for attorney general, had 9,664 votes in Amherst County, or roughly 71%, against Mark Herring, who had three votes shy of 4,000 in the county, or 29%.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who represents Amherst County, visited polls in the county Tuesday with strong optimism.
"You look at the enthusiasm Youngkin has generated across the state, it really is amazing the people who are turning out, the crowds he is drawing," Peake said.
Peake, who started the state post said January 2017, is excited to have a Republican governor on board for the first time he has served. The GOP momentum will "put the brakes" on the Democratic-controlled leadership in the legislature, he said.
Peake said Youngkin ran a great campaign, describing the businessman as "a really, really bright guy" and a hardworking leader.
"I've never seen momentum like this," Peake said in expressing excitement for a Youngkin victory.
He said a McAuliffe victory would have been catastrophic for Virginia in continuing to move Virginia in the wrong direction with more regulation, higher taxes and "crazy stuff in the schools" that he finds concerning.
In the Virginia House of Delegates District 22 race, which covers part of Amherst County, Del. Wendall Walker, Republican, won with 21,967 votes, or 66%, against Democrat Natalie Short, who had just more than 10,900 votes, or 33%. Walker had 2,665 votes in Amherst County, 65%, while Short had 1,416 votes, which is 34%.
“I feel very grateful and humbled and thankful that the citizens of the Commonwealth have put faith in us as the Republican party […] to lead Virginia,” Walker said.
Walker called the night a “turning point” in Virginia politics, and hoped to see Republican delegates take back the house after losing their majority in 2019.
“I think that this sends a strong message to Virginia,” Walker said. “Enough is enough. No more progressive left Democrat agenda.”
Walker, a retiree and longtime Republican activist, was first elected in 2019. He campaigned on fully-funding law enforcement, a strong opposition to abortion and a revamp of education. Locally, he hopes to promote stronger workforce training among area youth.
He called the election a “rebirth” of the Republican Party.
“Our party is headed back in the right direction,” Walker said.
In the House 24 district, which covers part of Amherst County, Del. Ronnie Campbell, Republican, won a second term over Democrat Sam Soghor, of Amherst.
Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections showed Campbell winning with 24, 419 votes, or 73% of the vote, while Soghor had 8,879, or 26%.
"I’m really humbled by the fact that the citizens keep returning me to Richmond," Campbell said. "It seems like more of them are getting on the ship with me, so that’s humbling too."
Soghor had 25% of votes in his home county of Amherst, which came to 2,544 votes. Though he couldn’t say for sure on Election Night whether he’d run again, he said he’s interested to stay involved in politics and keep up active discussions with voters.
Campbell said he'd like to make changes in election law to "give the confidence back to the citizens of Virginia," namely by ensuring mail-in ballots are signed and returned by the people they're issued to.
Campbell was ousted from his seat on the House Courts of Justice Committee after signing a letter to then-Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s 2020 electoral votes, with "election integrity" becoming a hot issue for Republicans recently. A state-level audit of Virginia's 2020 election results showed overwhelming confidence in the outcome.
He said he also would like to see changes to mandated misdemeanor reports from school administration and to the makeup of the Virginia Parole Board, which is controlled by the governor.
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, released a statement Wednesday that said Youngkin thrilled the nation with a momentous victory and President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "radical" agenda was soundly rejected.
"It is clear his that his common-sense, conservative message of supporting small businesses, lowering taxes on the middle class, and empowering parents in their children’s education resonated with Virginians,” Cline said in the statement. "It is also clear that this election was a referendum on national Democrats. From skyrocketing inflation to a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, for 11 months Joe Biden’s failure in leadership has led to crisis after crisis in America."
News & Advance reporters Rachel Mahoney and Sarah Honosky contributed.