Amherst County supervisors honor life of Bill Wydner

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on May 17 approved a resolution commemorating the life of Bill Wydner, an Amherst resident most known for his decades of running the former Amherst Milling Co.

Wydner died May 9 at age 83. He assisted his family in running the milling company before serving a few years in the United States Army in the 1960s. He returned to the mill on Union Hill Road, which his father purchased during World War II, and for about 40 years was a “living institution in the agriculture community in Amherst County,” the resolution states.

In summer 2017, the mill was sold to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., which restored the historic facility into Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant that opened last June.

Wydner also served in the Amherst Fire Department from 1967 to 2003 and held positions of chief, first assistant chief and second assistant chief. The resolution describes Wynder as “a storyteller, a place maker and a pillar” to the Amherst County community who will be greatly missed.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said his family went to Amherst Milling Co. for years and Wydner was a memorable part of that experience.

“He was always so gracious and nice to me,” Pugh said. “I will always remember that.”

Supervisor Tom Martin, the Amherst Fire Department’s current chief, said Wydner is among those who has made the fire service successful in Amherst.

“He’s had lasting effects on that department,” Martin said.

— Justin Faulconer

