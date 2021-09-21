Amherst County surpasses 4,000 cases of COVID-19

Amherst County on Tuesday crossed the 4,000 mark for positive cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The county has had 4,018 cases, 188 hospitalizations and 47 deaths as of Sept. 21, according to VDH.
When the county passed the 3,000-case mark on July 19, Amherst had 40 deaths related to the virus and the 7-day average for cases was at 2.
The delta variant strand has caused a heavy increase of cases in the past two months, causing Amherst County Public Schools to shut down for more than a week earlier this month.
The high point for new cases was 85 cases on Sept. 9, the week of the countywide school closures, according to VDH's website.
The county is part of the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
As of Tuesday, the city had 164 deaths from COVID-19, Bedford and Campbell counties each had 119 deaths and Appomattox County recorded 32 deaths, according to the most recent data VDH posted.
As of Tuesday, Amherst County had 28,883 vaccine doses administered and 13,971 people were fully vaccinated, a rate of 43.6%, the VDH data shows.