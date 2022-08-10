Amherst County transfer station to begin operating this month

Amherst County’s new transfer station on the site of the county’s current landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road is set to begin operating this month.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in early 2020 to proceed with the transfer station, a method of processing and hauling waste to elsewhere and close the landfill. David Pugh, the board’s chair, opposed the measure to construct a new facility and move away from burying trash at the landfill.

The board and County Administrator Dean Rodgers spent about a half hour on Aug. 2 discussing specifics and decisions on the road to the transfer station route and a later decision to uncap a portion of the landfill, which extended its use further than expected at the time of the board’s early 2020 vote.

In 2016 the county began planning development of a new landfill cell with an estimated cost of about $3.6 million and a consultant’s report on solid waste options was completed in May 2018. The study found an average disposal cost of $97 a ton from expanding the cell and $87 a ton from constructing a transfer station and hauling waste elsewhere, according to Rodgers.

Over a 28-year period it is less expensive to operate a transfer station while the landfill has liabilities of long-term care, including groundwater management and leachate treatment, which the county knows much about from maintaining former landfills, according to Rodgers.

“We know they have a long financial tail,” Rodgers said. “It was simply cheaper to operate the transfer station.”

Construction on the station facility began in January 2021 and couldn’t meet an initial timeline of November that year, he said.

“We uncapped the closed portion of the landfill to buy more time,” Rodgers said. “We waited to the very last minute to undertake the contract to begin the transfer station with hopes that [the contractor] could finish the project by November 2021. They didn’t. It was good we bought the extra time.”

During the COVID-19 shutdown of2020 and residents staying at home, waste disposal at the landfill also increased because people cleared out their basements and garages.

The delay also has been beneficial in that it’s cheaper for now to haul waste from the station a quarter mile to the county’s own landfill with the costs of fuel so high and inflation’s effect on the economy.

“It cost money to uncap it but all those funds were within the existing landfill budget,” Rodgers said.

The county also is fortunate to have to have extended landfill space in case any demolition of buildings takes place at the Central Virginia Training Center property, a state-owned facility that closed in 2020, in Madison Heights.

“That will, of course, shorten the life of the landfill but decrease the costs of developing for CVTC,” Rodgers said.

Uncapping the landfill also allowed the most full, efficient and cost-effective use of the airspace above the liner, according to Rodgers.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the county temporary authorization to proceed with uncapping the landfill in late October 2021. The county is positioned to avoid significant waste disposal costs for the next 2 to 3 years, Rodgers said.

“We’re in a very good position now because we thought to do that and have that ready,” Rodgers said of the landfill extension.

The original loan was for $4 million and an additional $2 million from refinancing allowed the county to do additional improvements at the county’s solid waste convenience centers.

“We’ll be hauling to the top of our landfill until it’s full,” Rodgers said.

Pugh said he is glad the county has saved money but feels knowing before the vote the landfill would have more capacity would have been beneficial at the time of the vote in early 2020.

“Maybe the decision to build a good one was not a good one when we see the cost to haul trash is astronomical,” Pugh said.

Pugh said he knows hindsight is 20/20 but he has a hard time answering questions when citizens raise them about the landfill decision.

Rodgers said it took the board two years to reach a decision and waited on various factors, including if a regional transfer station would be built in Appomattox County as well as a range of funding options and deadlines regarding the loan amount. “We were really up against the gun,” Rodgers said.

Supervisor Tom Martin said the board made its decision based on the information it had at the time and perhaps may not have voted on the station had it be known at the time the landfill would last longer.

Rodgers said the county operates a small landfill and brings in smaller tonnage compared to some localities and it costs much to run such an operation while shipping it out is more cost efficient.

“To me it would have been completely irresponsible not to use the space that was already there,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said of uncapping the landfill.

Martin said the problem with shipping trash to another locality is the county can’t control the costs of fuel or tipping fees. “We’ve got to keep a close eye on it,” he said.

Pugh agreed, noting the distance to a potential shipping site of Amelia County is 75 miles away.

Supervisor Drew Wade said uncapping the landfill was the right move.

“I don’t think any of us question that,” Wade told Rodgers. “Thank you for having that backup plan.”

Tucker said the process to arrive at the transfer station decision was deliberate and questions were asked of the experts for two years.

“The other thing that hasn’t been mentioned is that at the time DEQ was on our heels for a number of infractions,” Tucker said, adding thankfully the county attorney helped mitigate many of those issues. “Because of liability that we had in owning that landfill, that was another consideration — and it was a strong consideration ... I’m very, very confident in the process and I’m so confident in the decisions that we made as a board.”