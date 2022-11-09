Amherst County turnout strong for Rep. Bob Good

Amherst County voters strongly backed U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, in his successful reelection bid Tuesday.

Good, who secured a second term by winning against Democrat challenger Josh Throneburg, received 8,001 votes, or 68.2%, in 13 out of 14 precincts, according to the latest unofficial election results. He comfortably carried all of Amherst County’s polling precincts, in some cases more than doubling the vote total of his opponent.

In Amherst County, which leans heavily Republican, Throneburg received 3,705 votes, or 31.6%, with all but one precinct reporting as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. He conceded on Election Night and congratulated Good on the victory.

"I’ve looked at the numbers and it appears that tonight, we’ve come up short," Throneburg said in a statement. "It has been a long, hard-fought race, but I have just called Bob Good and congratulated him on his election to a second term in office. I’m so grateful to the people who supported me through this campaign — the tireless volunteers, the local committees, the grassroots donors who helped us do everything from gassing up our cars to putting commercials up on television."

Throneburg, a minister, said he will pray for Good.

"I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek," Throneburg said in his statement.

Both candidates made stops in Amherst County, appearing at fall events such as the Apple Harvest Festival and Amherst County Fair, to greet voters as the county folded into the 5th District for the first time because of redistricting.

At an August speech before the Amherst County Republicans, Good said he is for constitutional free speech, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, energy independence and bringing jobs back to the United States, two areas he added were making strides under the presidency of Donald Trump; a balanced budget, backing law enforcement and parental involvement in the public school system.

“We’re not afraid of the other side speaking out because we know they’re wrong,” Good said at the Amherst GOP meeting in August. “The only reason we win is because we’re right on the issues.”

On abortion, Good also said he is leading the fight for the Life of Conception Act and emphasized the GOP needs “to be the party of life,” referring to the Democrats as “the party of death.”

Amherst County Republican Committee Chair Vance Wilkins said he is proud of the work the Amherst GOP did in campaigning for Good.

“We worked a little bit and got the word out pretty good evidently,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said Good in his first term as a congressman has voted “pretty good” on the issues.

“He seems to be honest and tell you what he wants to do and goes and votes that way,” Wilkins, a former Virginia Speaker of the House, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I can’t fuss about that at all.”

Good in late January met with a group of Amherst Republicans at Vito’s in Amherst as part of the process of becoming more familiar with Amherst voters, who in the past voted in Virginia’s sixth congressional district.

“Evidently he explained his position enough that satisfied our people out here,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said inflation and high gas prices were on the minds of voters in backing Good, criticizing energy policies of the Biden administration.

While Wilkins said it was a good day for Amherst in strongly backing the Republican, he expressed disappointment overall in races outside Virginia that he was hopeful would be a stronger showing in the GOP taking both chambers of Congress.

“It will be pathetic if we don’t take the Senate with all the opportunities we had,” Wilkins said.