Amherst County using $330K for Riveredge Trail extension project

Riveredge

The view of the James River and downtown Lynchburg from the trail in Riveredge Park in Madison Heights.

 file Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the New Era-Progress/

Amherst County officials are appropriating money for the third phase of construction for the Riveredge Trail Project, an extension of the trail at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights.

The county’s board of supervisors voted during its Feb. 2 meeting to appropriate the $264,041 in grant money from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded in 2019, as well as a county match of $66,010.

The project is for the construction of about 500 linear feet of a 10-foot wide, fully accessible trail extension near the James River.

“The big portion of the funds is going to fill in and getting across this major ravine,” said Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development.

The county previously said in a fall 2019 news release the extension project is expected to break ground this year.

- Justin Faulconer

