Amherst County woman found guilty in stabbing incident involving boyfriend

Drumheller said Driskill, when questioned by an Amherst deputy on the incident, said she and her boyfriend had been arguing in the vehicle. Driskill grabbed the knife hanging from the rear view mirror in the vehicle and stabbed him, Drumheller said.

"She stated it was done in self-defense," Drumheller said.

The victim was cooperative with law enforcement on scene but afterward "has not been as cooperative as we hoped he would be," Drumheller said while explaining in court the reason for the amended charge.

James C. Reeves, III, Driskill's attorney, said the stab wound was accidental and unintentional. Driskill's hand also was injured in the incident and she required hospital treatment, Reeves said.

Driskill faces a drug distribution charge in Campbell County and is scheduled for trial on the felony count April 22, according to court records. In Lynchburg she faces charges of eluding police and probation violation, both felonies, in connection with the October 2020 incident. She was serving probation for a 2018 drug possession case when the stabbing offense occurred, court records show.