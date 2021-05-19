Amherst County woman found guilty in stabbing incident involving boyfriend

An Amherst County woman pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding and received a six-month jail sentence Wednesday in connection with stabbing a man in Madison Heights last October.
Kimberly Dawn Driskill, 38, initially was charged with malicious wounding but Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller amended the count to a lesser offense during a hearing in Amherst County Circuit Court. Drumheller also dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against Driskill as part of a plea agreement.
On Oct. 20, Amherst County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Walmart parking lot in Madison Heights for a reported disturbance.
Before officers could arrive on scene, callers reported the people involved in the disturbance had left the scene, driving south on U.S. 29 in a reckless manner, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Another call was received shortly after about another disturbance on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights involving a man who had been stabbed, the release said.
Drumheller said a sheriff's deputy found the male victim, shirtless, in the Seminole Drive area with a stab wound to his chest. He was treated and released from the hospital, she said.
After authorities determined the two calls were directly related, Driskill was stopped at Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg and was placed under arrest, Drumheller said.
Drumheller said Driskill, when questioned by an Amherst deputy on the incident, said she and her boyfriend had been arguing in the vehicle. Driskill grabbed the knife hanging from the rear view mirror in the vehicle and stabbed him, Drumheller said.
"She stated it was done in self-defense," Drumheller said.
The victim was cooperative with law enforcement on scene but afterward "has not been as cooperative as we hoped he would be," Drumheller said while explaining in court the reason for the amended charge.
James C. Reeves, III, Driskill's attorney, said the stab wound was accidental and unintentional. Driskill's hand also was injured in the incident and she required hospital treatment, Reeves said.
Driskill faces a drug distribution charge in Campbell County and is scheduled for trial on the felony count April 22, according to court records. In Lynchburg she faces charges of eluding police and probation violation, both felonies, in connection with the October 2020 incident. She was serving probation for a 2018 drug possession case when the stabbing offense occurred, court records show.
Judge Michael Garrett found Driskill guilty and sentenced her to five years with all but four-and-a-half years suspended. He also credited her with time served but the charges pending in neighboring localities likely means she will not be released immediately.