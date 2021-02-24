Amherst County working to extend landfill's capacity as transfer station nears

Amherst County officials are working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to open the back side of the county’s landfill in Madison Heights, a measure that will expand the land’s capacity for as long as two years.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Feb. 16 meeting the move gives the county more flexibility in preparing for a transition to a new transfer center on the landfill’s site on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.

The transfer station, a facility in which solid waste will be processed and disposed of through trucks coming in and out, is targeted for completion in November but Rodgers feels the time frame is tight and could be delayed.

“It’s weather-dependent,” Rodgers said of completing the new station by November. “We’re just trying to be prepared for that.”

After more than a year of study and discussion, the board in January 2020 voted 4-1, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed, to approve a contract with Rocky Mount-based Price Building, Inc. to build the 8,000-square-foot facility estimated at $2.2 million. Once the center is up and running, the landfill is slated to close.