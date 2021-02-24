Amherst County working to extend landfill's capacity as transfer station nears

Amherst County officials are working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to open the back side of the county’s landfill in Madison Heights, a measure that will expand the land’s capacity for as long as two years.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Feb. 16 meeting the move gives the county more flexibility in preparing for a transition to a new transfer center on the landfill’s site on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.
The transfer station, a facility in which solid waste will be processed and disposed of through trucks coming in and out, is targeted for completion in November but Rodgers feels the time frame is tight and could be delayed.
“It’s weather-dependent,” Rodgers said of completing the new station by November. “We’re just trying to be prepared for that.”
After more than a year of study and discussion, the board in January 2020 voted 4-1, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed, to approve a contract with Rocky Mount-based Price Building, Inc. to build the 8,000-square-foot facility estimated at $2.2 million. Once the center is up and running, the landfill is slated to close.
Rodgers said extending the life of the landfill to two years, if needed, will help the county keep costs down as it transitions to the transfer station. County officials currently do not know how far it will have to transport waste and how much that will cost and contracts for hauling will have to be in place when the transfer station starts operating.
The board decided to go with the transfer station, rather than building a new cell at the landfill, in a move officials predict will lead to cost savings in the long run.
“We were preparing for the end of [landfill] space,” Rodgers said of the county’s decision with long-term waste disposal. “We’re still preparing. We just bought ourselves more time.”
Also during the meeting, officials welcomed Patrick Nalley as the newly hired director of recreation, tourism and cultural development. Nalley is moving to the area after residing in Oregon and his experience includes a three-year stint as a parks and recreation director in Peyton, Colorado, and 12 years as a swimming coach and aquatics facilities manager for multiple organizations.
Nalley’s position includes planning, organizing and overseeing recreation and cultural development programs for county residents and visitors, the county said in a news release announcing Nalley’s hire. Sara Lu Christian, who previously served as director of recreation and parks for 32 years, retired in January. The department’s title was adjusted to reflect Nalley’s programmatic role and responsibilities, according to the county. Management of the county’s parks and recreational facilities are overseen by the public works department.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and hopefully raising the quality of life for the people here in Amherst County, getting them to use some of the natural resources we have out here and doing so at very little taxpayer expense,” Nalley told supervisors.
In other news:
- The board voted to relocate the Pleasant View Precinct’s polling place from the former Pleasant View Elementary School facility to New Prospect Baptist Church.
- Supervisors also authorized adoption of an update to the Central Virginia Planning District Commission’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The regional plan establishes strategies to reduce vulnerabilities and overall effects of natural disasters to individuals, families, businesses and property.