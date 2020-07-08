Amherst County works to remediate former dumpster site on U.S. 60

Amherst County officials recently appropriated $4,925 for remediation efforts at a former dumpster site on U.S. 60 West in the Lowesville area that closed in late 2019.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in June authorized the remediation work at the former open top waste container site adjacent to U.S. 60 and the intersection of Burley Hollow Road. The county closed that container area, a source of complaints due to overflowing trash and other issues, and the Long Mountain site in December 2019 when the new Dodds Store convenience center further west on U.S. 60 opened.

The property owner of the Burley Hollow Road site has requested removal of a short section of surface-treated roadway and a large tree that had been significantly damaged by previous dumpster fires, according to the county. The board authorized the work to come from a fund for the county’s landfill in the new fiscal year 2021 budget rather than a general unobligated reserve fund as originally proposed.

Supervisors said the remediation project is needed to beautify that area.

“I think the landowners out there suffered enough,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.

“We owe it to the community there,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said. “They asked the site be put back in its original condition and we owe it to them.”

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

