Amherst County zoning, single-family dwelling permits on the rise, report shows

Amherst County’s Department of Community Development issued 590 zoning permits in 2021, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Those statistics and other housing trends are included in the Amherst County Planning Commission’s 2021 annual report, which was presented during the board of supervisors’ July 19 meeting.

The county issued 116 more zoning permits last year than in 2020. The 590 permits issued in 2021 hit a five-year high, according to data in the report. Single-family dwelling permits issued in 2021 totaled 128, up from 104 the previous year, and also reached a five-year high.

“Every year we’re getting busier and busier,” said Michael Bryant, chair of the Amherst County Planning Commission.

Bryant said the uptick in single-family homes is a positive trend.

“These numbers keep getting higher,” Bryant said. “We keep pushing higher than what we’ve seen in the past decade. That’s a good sign for us. We’ve gotten more people wanting to live here. Hopefully, the more people who live here, the more businesses will want to follow suit.”

The commission is an appointed body that makes zoning and land use recommendations to the board of supervisors.

“Our priorities have been to make Amherst County that perfect slice of Virginia by helping to streamlining land development and adjust our ordinances to encourage positive growth,” Bryant said in the report.

Priorities also include bringing in more resources, jobs, and better housing for residents, resulting in an improved quality of life and creating a community where people will want to live and business will want to invest, Bryant said.

“We strive to encourage growth and redevelopment where businesses can thrive while at the same time protect our rural landscape, provide places for recreation and create tourist attractions that will bring investments into our local economy,” Bryant said.

The Madison Heights Master Plan also is highlighted in the report. The county hired EPR, a Charlottesville firm, to begin the process of master planning for much of Madison Heights from Virginia 130 to the James River. The purpose is to create a blueprint for county officials and future developers that proposes traffic pattern improvements; infrastructure availability and needs, such as public water, sewer, electricity, telephone, fiber, 5G and sidewalk; public services locations for schools, police, emergency medical services, fire stations, parks and recreation; and zoning modifications and controls that will guide the anticipated growth in Madison Heights.

Those efforts will position the county government to be prepared to fulfill its responsibilities to the public, according to the county.

The report also notes recent countywide advances in broadband expansion through a partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative that provides electric service to some county residents. Through the regional project, 4,322 locations in Amherst County have been identified as unserved, which is defined as areas without access to speeds faster than 25 megabits per seconds down or 3 megabits for second up.

The project includes running roughly 550 miles of new fiber-optic cable in the county to make faster internet available in rural areas and is estimated for completion within three years.

“We will reap the benefits of this big time,” Bryant said.

Board of Supervisors Chair David Pugh said the report points to the county showing signs of growth despite the latest census report that shows a 3% decline in population since 2010.

“There’s some good trends going on. Hopefully they will continue,” Pugh said. “There are things we can be proud of and say we’re headed in the right direction.”