Amherst County's first real property tax installment deadline extended

Amherst County’s first installment deadline of the year for real property tax has been changed from June 5 to July 1, a measure that becomes effective in 2022.
The second installment deadline of Dec. 5 will remain unchanged.
Treasurer Joanne Carden made the request because she said the time window is too short from when the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approves the county budget to when the first round of real estate property taxes are due.
“That gives us a very short period of time to get tax tickets printed and mailed out,” to residents, Carden said of the budget approval timeframe each spring. “It [the July 1 deadline] gives us a little more time, the taxpayer a little more time, and I think that would ease the tension.”
The board of supervisors during its Aug. 3 meeting approved the change in a 3-0 vote with members David Pugh and Claudia Tucker absent.
Supervisors also approved a resolution establishing the personal property tax relief rate for 2021 at 30.13%. The relief measure is an adjustment of the personal property tax that gives residents a discount on their qualifying vehicles, which includes cars, trucks and motorcycles that weigh less than 10,001 pounds and are used for personal use at least 51% of the time.
The tax relief is applied to the first $20,000 of the vehicle’s assessed value. The maximum relief amount per vehicle is $207.90, according to the county. The percent of relief is based on the number of qualifying vehicles located in the county on Jan. 1 divided by the total funds reimbursed by the state, which is $2,199,108.
In other news: The board approved $4,500 from the county’s unobligated general fund balance for a one-time contribution evenly split to the Monelison Bruins Football Association and Amherst Athletic Association. The money will cover the cost of referees for the two football programs, the Bruins and Wolverines, this upcoming season.
Patrick Nalley, director of recreation, said the two nonprofits were unable to function last year because of COVID-19, couldn’t collect fees and cannot afford the expenses of referees this season. The county’s help allows the nonprofits to refurbish helmets, according to Nalley.
The programs combined serve about 300 children, he said.
“They’ve mentored a lot of kids in this community,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said of the Wolverines program of volunteers. “I know it’s been tough on them trying to get through [the pandemic].”
In another matter, supervisors approved a resolution honoring Steve Preston, who served as director of Amherst County Public Libraries from 2004 to June 2021 and recently retired. Preston encouraged advancement of technology at the county’s two public libraries, improvements that resulted in significant financial benefit, and in his final year guided the library system through the pandemic while ensuring safety of library users and staff while providing valuable resources to the community, the resolution reads.