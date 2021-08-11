Amherst County's first real property tax installment deadline extended

Amherst County’s first installment deadline of the year for real property tax has been changed from June 5 to July 1, a measure that becomes effective in 2022.

The second installment deadline of Dec. 5 will remain unchanged.

Treasurer Joanne Carden made the request because she said the time window is too short from when the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approves the county budget to when the first round of real estate property taxes are due.

“That gives us a very short period of time to get tax tickets printed and mailed out,” to residents, Carden said of the budget approval timeframe each spring. “It [the July 1 deadline] gives us a little more time, the taxpayer a little more time, and I think that would ease the tension.”

The board of supervisors during its Aug. 3 meeting approved the change in a 3-0 vote with members David Pugh and Claudia Tucker absent.

Supervisors also approved a resolution establishing the personal property tax relief rate for 2021 at 30.13%. The relief measure is an adjustment of the personal property tax that gives residents a discount on their qualifying vehicles, which includes cars, trucks and motorcycles that weigh less than 10,001 pounds and are used for personal use at least 51% of the time.