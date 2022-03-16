Amherst County's latest MAP testing scores show growth in math, reading

Amherst County Public Schools students overall have made strides in reading and math and educators are focused on bridging learning gaps, according to the most recent assessment of the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) recently presented to the county’s school board.

Dana Norman, chief academic officer for ACPS, said the MAP assessments are a checkup for academic growth.

“After all is said and done, this is what we find out about things,” Norman said of the data. “It helps teachers determine what children need as the school year progresses. It provides documentation and information so they can plan targeted instruction to close the achievement gap to make up learning loss.”

MAP adjusts to each student’s performance and creates a personalized assessment experience that includes a RIT score for reading and math each time the assessment is taken, which is three times per year. The RIT scale is a stable score that accurately measures performance, similar to marking height over time, and makes it possible to follow a student’s growth from year to year, according to Norman’s report.

Norman said the division wants at least a 2-point gain in RIT. Each grade level has seen a recent math score above that mark, from 2.3 to as high as 11.7, according to the report.

“So not only did we meet our goal for the two points for an entire year, we made incredible gains in the first semester and hopefully expect to make that very similar gain by the end of the school year,” Norman said of the most recent RIT math scores. “So I was very excited about where we have come from the beginning of the year to just mid-year.”

For reading, the lowest gain in the latest RIT score was 0.2 and the highest was 12.5.

“We did not see a drop in any of those categories as well,” Norman said. “We’re working with teachers and administrators to beef up what we’re doing for students. I’m very excited about what we have done in math and reading.”

As a division, 63% of students increased their reading RIT score by 2 or more points from fall to winter and 74% upped their math score, according to the report. Of those, 24% scored in the low average range in math and 28% scored in the low range. In reading, 22% scored in the low range and another 22% scored in the low average range, data shows.

Norman said teachers and instructional specialists are working diligently to get all students in the average to high range on their testing. She also emphasized the importance of in-person, full-time learning in strides made and sought.

“If children aren’t sitting in the class in front of the teacher getting quality instruction, how can we help them improve and make up for that learning loss?” Norman said. “So we want our kids here; we want them to be in the classroom with the instructor so they can make that growth.”

