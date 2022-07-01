 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst Crime Log and Citations, May 29 to June 18

MAY 29

Property Damage, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a tire to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 59, was charged.

1 citation for holding cellphone while operating motor vehicle on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failing to move over for emergency vehicle on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired inspection on Main Street in Amherst, 1 citation for no seatbelt on Main Street in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 4 citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights. 

MAY 30

Drug Violation/Possess Firearm by Violent Felon/Driving While Intoxicated/Brandishing a Firearm/Fail to Stop for Police/Property Damage; a Scottsburg man, 41, was charged.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 26, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; an Amherst County man, 39, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Plantation Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 43, was charged.

1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Stapleton Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

JUNE 1

2 citations for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst, 1 citation for failing to yield right of way on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst. 

JUNE 2

Petit Larceny/Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business and assaulted the clerk.

2 citations for speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 1 citation for failing to yield right of way on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 3

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Breath Test, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 65, was charged.

Credit Card Larceny/Impersonation: Law Enforcement, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money through prepaid Visa cards over the phone.

1 citation for failure to maintain control on Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights.

JUNE 4

Assault and Battery Family Member, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 2 citations for failure to wear seatbelt on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on U.S. 29 in Amherst

JUNE 5

Obstruction/Resist, N Coolwell Road in Amherst; an Amherst woman, 24, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tail lights from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Assault and Battery Family Member, Parsonage Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 46, was charged.

4 citations for speeding on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 2 citations for expired registration on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for operating an uninsured vehicle on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to correct defects on failed inspection while driving on Virginia 151 in Amherst. 

JUNE 6

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tires and rims from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 62, was charged and the vehicle was recovered.

1 citation for speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst. 

JUNE 7 

Transport Firearm under a Protective Order, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

Drug Violation/Fleeing from Law Enforcement/Driving without a License/Farm Use Violation/Operate Uninsured Vehicle/Expired Rejection Sticker, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, Lynchburg was charged.

1 citation for speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 3 citations for speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 8

Harassing Phone Calls/False Report of Crime, Main Street, Madison Heights; an Arrington man, 43, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender took money from self-check-out that belonged to previous customer.

4 citations for speeding on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to wear a seatbelt on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 3 citation for speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Woody’s Lake Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obtain vehicle registration on Woody’s Lake Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to provide proof of insurance on Woody’s Lake Road in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 9

Obstruction, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 42, was charged.

2 Citations for speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for driving without a license on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for possession of forged plates/decals on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obtain vehicle registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper display of license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for display alt/fiction registration/title/plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JUNE 10

Property Damage, Mitchell Bell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Violate Protective Order, W Perch Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

1 citation for no proof of insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 11

Drug Violation/Contribute to Delinquency of a Minor, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 18, was charged.

4 Citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 1 citation for failure to drive on right side of the road on Cedar Gate Road in Monroe, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation failure to obtain vehicle registration on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper/fict registration/title/plates on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on  Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 12

Property Damage, Fair Lea Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Property Damage, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender struck a mailbox and continued on.

Drug Violation/Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.

1 citation for expired registration on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to provide proof of insurance on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by Speed on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 13

Law Enforcement Command: Disregard/Reckless Driving by Speed, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Drug Violation, Old Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 31, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Broken Arrow Trail, Amherst; an unknown offender stole money from mail in front of a residence.

2 citations for over length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe. 

JUNE 14

Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 62, was charged.

JUNE 15

Public Intoxication/Violate a Protective Order, Erin Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.

1 citation for farm use violation on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst. 

JUNE 16

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Ridgecrest Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money by phone and money gram.

3 citations for holding a cellphone while driving on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 4 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to yield right of way on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights. 

JUNE 17 

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

JUNE 18

3 citations for speeding on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on River James Road in Madison Heights. 

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

