Amherst deputy rescues two Chihuahuas while responding to house fire
An Amherst County Sheriff's deputy was recognized by the department Tuesday for her response to an incident that included rescuing two Chihuahuas. 

Deputy Amanda Aguirre was on patrol when she noticed smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office Community Action Facebook page. 

"Upon her arrival to the scene, she found wires down and flames coming out of the roof of a residential structure," the Facebook post said. 

Aguirre quickly took action and "without thinking twice, she risked her life to ensure no one was in the home by making entry through an unlocked kitchen door." She did not locate anyone in the home but was able to rescue the two dogs, according to the post. 

Aguirre was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but is doing well, the post said. 

- Justin Faulconer 

