Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, formed to assist 2018 tornado victims, closes final cases

The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, an entity that formed shortly after an April 2018 tornado destroyed dozens of homes in the Elon community, held its final meeting Aug. 12 and closed its remaining cases.

The ADRG consists of various nonprofit organizations, including multiple faith-based organizations, and was formed with the assistance and training of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The ADRG is organized into committees that deal with various aspects of emergency response, including management of donated supplies, money and volunteer labor. Disaster recovery work was funded by donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Members of a case management committee met with individuals to help them evaluate their needs and determine what it would take to return damaged property to its pre-tornado state. Case managers were assigned to families and became their liaison and advocate for assistance. The committee has successfully closed all 31 cases among those who sought ADRG's help and all property has been restored or replaced, according to an Aug. 19 news release from Amherst County.

"With all cases closed and all resources distributed, the ADRG has decided to stand down for the time being and compile its lessons learned to be ready for the next disaster when it comes," the county's release states.

While the April 2018 storm caused much devastation in and around the Elon community, as well as some injuries, no one died during the event.

The ADRG thanks Juli and Joe Albert, Kim Albert, Brad Barth, Leigh Barth, Michelle Douthat, Larry Janow, Nancy Johnson, Nicky Palmer and Alan Wood for serving as caseworkers; Barry Tucker and Carmela Greer for the support and assistance they provided to the caseworkers; Virginia Department of Emergency Management for providing a training session on essential information for caseworkers; and The Salvation Army and Amherst County Habitat for Humanity for providing support and materials for many projects.