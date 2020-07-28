Amherst EDA launches grant relief program for small businesses affected by COVID-19

A new grant program is up and running to help small businesses in Amherst County struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus.

The county's Economic Development Authority has recently received $500,000 in block grant money from the Department of Housing and Community Development for small business recovery assistance. The "Back in Business" grant allows for a locally owned Amherst small business ranging from one to 20 employees and that has suffered interruptions because of COVID-19 and state-imposed restrictions to seek relief.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors also recently allocated $300,000 from the county's share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses.

"Small locally owned businesses are critically important to our community and our local economy,” said Chad Eby, EDA chairman, in a news release. "This grant supports small businesses that in many cases have been left behind by other programs."

Applications are currently being accepted for locally-owned, for-profit businesses in the County. Application eligibility criteria includes: