Amherst educators work to address teacher morale, student needs during pandemic

A range of measures Amherst County Public Schools educators are taking to respond to pandemic-driven issues such as mental health, teacher morale and a rise in student behavior concerns was addressed during the county school board’s Nov. 11 meeting.
Superintendent Rob Arnold recently announced the formation of a superintendent’s advisory committee to work on division-wide issues and develop solutions. After identifying four key issues — communication, instructional expectations, mitigation strategies and teacher morale — the committee on Nov. 3 submitted recommendations, Arnold said.
Arnold addressed instructional expectations for the current school year in a Nov. 11 letter to the board.
“The school year started with hopes that things would return to pre-pandemic normals,” Arnold wrote. “Unfortunately, the delta variant of COVID-19 did not cooperate with those hopes. A spike in cases triggered a landslide of issues including: quarantining staff and students, interruptions to the academic process, needing staff to use planning time to cover absent colleagues. These issues plus many more have made school environments very difficult.”
The committee recommended each school develop mechanisms to seek staff input on all of these issues.
Arnold also wrote in the letter communication between the central office and the schools’ staff has been “frustrating, overwhelming, and inconsistent” and the committee recommends Arnold prepare a bimonthly report distributed to all staff members. The report provides staff direct communication and information pertaining to school board meetings, Virginia Department of Education updates and mandates and any other changes or expectations directed by the school system. The first report was distributed Nov. 12.
Arnold told the board of the recommendations and strategies: “We want to do it right. We don’t to throw 20 things out there and not do it exactly right.”
In the area of teacher morale, Arnold said teachers and staff need more preparation time. The committee requested that the teacher work calendar be revised to assure more interrupted time to plan and to add teacher work days to the school calendar. Plans and proposals for change in that area will be forthcoming, according to Arnold.
On mitigation strategies, Arnold wrote measures to protect against the coronavirus were explicitly taught to all students last year and with much more students in the school buildings this year the implementation is inconsistent.
“To correct this issue, the committee recommended that every school have a video contest that would ask students to develop brief video messages that highlight the appropriate use of mitigation strategies,” Arnold wrote. “For example, a video could focus on the correct way to wear a face covering.”
During the meeting, Arnold addressed challenges educators are facing in a year that has proven more difficult than the last.
Vice Chair Abby Thompson said teachers and staff need to know they have autonomy and are respected.
“I’m afraid we are going to lose more teachers,” Thompson said, adding of the advisory committee report: “So I think this is a good start but I did see some intangibles that were missing and I know our teachers are crying out for them.”
Arnold also presented the board with a report on a recently formed mental health team’s work to identify short-term and long-range support measures for students and staff. The team reviewed data on student discipline, attendance and student counseling encounters.
“We’re not mental health providers, we’re educators,” Arnold said of the work to address those issues. “We have to do things that are education based.”
Arnold said the strategies would help students’ behavior issues.
“If you can create a welcoming environment, a safe environment where kids feel like they belong, we’re going to have better behavior, better results for our children,” Arnold said.
The team recommends a universal screening tool, which Arnold said would assist in determination of social skill deficits areas for intervention and support.
“If we’re getting data on how kids can add or subtract, we probably can have some data on if they can be successful and working with each other to control their anger,” Arnold said.
Thompson said she wants teachers to know there’s trust there for them, they can talk freely and not feel like the strategies are similar to mandates.
“I think they’ve had enough of that,” Thompson said.
Arnold also recognized American Education Week, which is Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, and publicly recognized ACPS employees for their hard work. He said last year they were treated as heroes but this year they have not felt same level of support.
“I want them to feel that again because they are doing great work, even better work than last year,” Arnold said.
Board member Amanda Wright said the measures to help students “goes beyond hugging somebody” with the stresses many are facing at home.
“That’s all trickling down to our students,” said Wright. “I can’t imagine what they’re feeling.”
Thompson thanked Arnold and administration for working to address students’ needs. She urged supporters of the schools and the community to be kind and lift each other up like family.
“That’s what we need to be for each other in these tough times,” Thompson said. “We can get through this. We can have thriving schools, we can have thriving students, and that should be our goal.”