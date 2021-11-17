Amherst educators work to address teacher morale, student needs during pandemic

Arnold told the board of the recommendations and strategies: “We want to do it right. We don’t to throw 20 things out there and not do it exactly right.”

In the area of teacher morale, Arnold said teachers and staff need more preparation time. The committee requested that the teacher work calendar be revised to assure more interrupted time to plan and to add teacher work days to the school calendar. Plans and proposals for change in that area will be forthcoming, according to Arnold.

On mitigation strategies, Arnold wrote measures to protect against the coronavirus were explicitly taught to all students last year and with much more students in the school buildings this year the implementation is inconsistent.

“To correct this issue, the committee recommended that every school have a video contest that would ask students to develop brief video messages that highlight the appropriate use of mitigation strategies,” Arnold wrote. “For example, a video could focus on the correct way to wear a face covering.”

During the meeting, Arnold addressed challenges educators are facing in a year that has proven more difficult than the last.

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said teachers and staff need to know they have autonomy and are respected.