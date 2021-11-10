Amherst fair draws more than 7K attendees, $30K in gate admissions

The Amherst County Fair drew about 7,500 people over recent four-day span and is slated to reel in a larger revenue outcome than the previous two years it was held in 2018 and 2019, according to a report recently presented to the county’s board of supervisors.
Eric Bowen, fair coordinator and clerk of the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, which organizes the event, said based on community feedback the fair overall was an extreme success. He thanked the many volunteers and county departments who worked the fair from Oct. 21 through Oct. 24.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of long hours, but if you enjoy who you’re working with it’s a pleasure,” Bowen said.
The ride revenue was just more than $24,000 and the gate admissions generated $30,000, Bowen said. The total overall revenue was roughly $152,600, he said during the board’s Nov. 1 meeting.
Final expenses ranged from $110,000 to $115,000, Bowen told the board. “I feel safe saying we’ll come back with more than $30,000 in revenue [over expenses].”
Vendors were pleased with the fairgrounds layout, which had a significant change this year, Bowen said. The event running as smoothly as it did is a testament to the volunteers who put in many hours to pull off the seamless flow of operations, he said.
One comment shared from a child is the fair was a close second to vacation at Disney World, he said.
“So we’ll take that comment and run for the hills with it,” Bowen said.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said in August she didn’t think the event was going to work and was impressed with how it turned out.
“It was just phenomenal,” Tucker said of the end result.
Bowen said the event was an exciting, fun learning experience. Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, attended the fair multiple nights and thanked all volunteered and supported making it happen.
“I think it was a great success,” Moore said. “I love it that we can bring the community together.”
In other news:
- The board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 on a proposed ordinance prohibiting activities on public roadways and medians. The ordinance is a response to Supervisor Tom Martin asking the county attorney to look into ways to limit or prohibit panhandling activities in the county, which the board has said led to complaints from residents.
- Supervisors scheduled a joint public hearing with the Amherst County Service Authority for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 on proposed water and sewer rate increases. The rates advertised include a 5% increase for water and a 6% increase to sewer. The basic sewer service charge also is set to go up $1. Robert Hopkins, executive director of the ACSA, said the authority’s board may lower the rates to a 4.3% increase to water and a 5.3% hike for sewer.
- County Administrator Dean Rodgers reported the redevelopment plan for the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-owned medical facility that closed last year, is now completely paid for after a lengthy fundraising effort. Lynchburg area officials are marketing the Madison Heights campus of more than 300 acres for future development with hopes of adding more jobs and economic activity to the region following the loss of one of the county’s top longtime employers.