Amherst GOP to open new office in Madison Heights on Aug. 29

Congressman with experience

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, has been able to get four bills signed into law in his first year in office, which is rare for a freshman member of Congress.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

The Amherst County Republican Committee will celebrate the opening of a new GOP office on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The event will be held at 4133 South Amherst Highway at 11 a.m., said Vance Wilkins, committee chairman. U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, who is seeking a second term in Congress in the Nov. 3 election, is set to speak along with the wife of Daniel Gade, a veteran challenging Mark Warner for the U.S. Senate, according to Wilkins.

- Justin Faulconer

