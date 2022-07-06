Amherst Habitat celebrates grand opening of office building donated by Centra

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the grand opening of its new office in the Ambriar Plaza shopping center on June 30.

Centra donated a standalone building it owns adjacent to the Amherst Medical Facility for the nonprofit that has served the region for 30 years. Amherst Habitat began using the location as its corporate headquarters in January 2021. The organization that works to provide houses for those in need needs previously had an office located on South Main Street in Amherst.

Centra and Amherst Habitat entered into an official lease agreement effective July 1 that allows the organization’s use of the space for the next several years.

“This agreement solidifies the partnership that we’ve had with Amherst County Habitat for Humanity for many years now,” Joe Archambeault, Centra’s vice president of facilities, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to support Amherst County Habitat for Humanity as they seek to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope in the years to come.”

Debbie Habel, executive director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, said the lease is for five years. She said Centra’s donation has led Amherst Habitat to spread its wings and reach heights never dreamed of.

“We’ve already paid for a house from our sales in here,” Habel said. “This is something we could not do if not for the donation of Centra. This has been amazing.”

Habel said during the June 30 event Amherst Habitat just finished a project, a health and safety rehabilitation for county resident Teressa Mayo’s home, which allows her husband to access the home after returning from a hospital stay.

Mayo said the improvements help her husband, who had a recent fall, and it was an answer to prayer and expressed gratitude for the rehabilitation work. “It meant to me that dreams come true because if you ask the right questions and be in the right place, you can get an answer,” Mayo said.

The organization also has three lots in Madison Heights to build on, Habel said. The nonprofit helps provide items for children in need and foster care kids and young adults, she said.

“We save every suitcase that comes in the building ... if we have an abundance of furniture we donate that,” Habel said.

As construction manager for the recovery in the aftermath of the April 2018 tornado that devastated much of the Elon community, Habel said one of her contacts from that outreach recently connected with a family affected by the tornado that recently struck an area of Bedford County.

“It’s amazing the contacts we have and the reach all by working together in the county,” Habel said. “When you have one common goal it’s easy to do the work.”

The additional square footage in Amherst Habitat’s office is used as an indoor yard sale which is open on Thursdays and Fridays. The fundraiser has been successful in providing support for various nonprofits throughout the county and Lynchburg area.

Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, attended the open house and publicly praised Habel’s leadership and involvement in the community.

“She’s there when you need her. She’s there when you don’t know you need her and that’s for the entire community,” Kennon said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or if she’s met you or not. If you’re someone in need, there she is.”