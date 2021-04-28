Amherst Habitat for Humanity kicks off revitalization project

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity recently announced the launching of the Depot Street Revitalization Project, an outreach held in conjunction with the Town of Amherst and Liberty University LU Serves program.

A grant made the project possible and it kicked off with yardwork and cleanup on April 16 and April 17. Letters were mailed to local residents detailing the work and meetings took place assessing individuals’ need, according to Amherst Habitat. The organization’s Our Cars for Homes program will also be used in the revitalization area. By calling 1-877-277-4344, Habitat International will arrange for pickup of cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc.

Donated money from the sales will remain in Amherst County.

“Close to 50 volunteers roamed the neighborhood completing pre-approved tasks to serve the area residents,” Amherst Habitat director Debbie Habel said in an email. “Nine dump truck loads of refuse and debris were hauled by the [Town of Amherst] maintenance volunteers. The application process has begun for qualifying revitalization work.”

The Depot Street area is prime for the project as there are six condemned properties and multiple needed rehabs, Habel said.

Amherst Habitat recently moved from its location on South Main Street to a portion of the Centra building formerly used as Rehab Associates, located at 130 Ambriar Court. For more information on how to serve or the project, visit amhersthabitat.org.