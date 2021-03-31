Amherst high school vaccination clinic draws in hundreds

At Amherst County High School’s gymnasium March 26, a steady flow of residents came in to get a vaccine shot as the Central Virginia Health District recently moved to phase 1c.

Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said 850 were expected to come in for the day, and as of shortly after noon about 550 had gone through the clinic.

Wells said the more clinics are planned at the high school for April 2 and following weeks.

“As long as the health department and Amherst County Public Safety [department] thinks there’s a need in the community, we’ll keep doing it,” Wells said.

The clinic on March 26 included six stations in the gym and a waiting area in the adjacent older gymnasium for participants to sit through the recommended wait time after getting their shot with socially distanced seating. Wells said it takes about 45 people to run the clinic and ACPS is glad to partner in the process.

“It’s important for the community,” Wells said of getting as many shots provided as possible. “The sooner we can get people vaccinated the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.”