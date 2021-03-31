Amherst high school vaccination clinic draws in hundreds

At Amherst County High School’s gymnasium March 26, a steady flow of residents came in to get a vaccine shot as the Central Virginia Health District recently moved to phase 1c.
Amherst County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Wells said 850 were expected to come in for the day, and as of shortly after noon about 550 had gone through the clinic.
Wells said the more clinics are planned at the high school for April 2 and following weeks.
“As long as the health department and Amherst County Public Safety [department] thinks there’s a need in the community, we’ll keep doing it,” Wells said.
The clinic on March 26 included six stations in the gym and a waiting area in the adjacent older gymnasium for participants to sit through the recommended wait time after getting their shot with socially distanced seating. Wells said it takes about 45 people to run the clinic and ACPS is glad to partner in the process.
“It’s important for the community,” Wells said of getting as many shots provided as possible. “The sooner we can get people vaccinated the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.”
Regina Rice, a legal assistant to the Amherst County Attorney, was among the hundreds who came to get a vaccine shot on March 26 at ACHS. She said she received her first shot on March 5.
“For me I want to protect myself as well as the people around me,” Rice said.
As of March 26, more than 94,000 doses were administered in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Amherst County’s cumulative positive case count at that time was at 2,776, with 33 deaths from the virus, according to VDH.
Wells said the division’s rate of new cases, like the county’s, is reducing. In December and January more than 400 people in the division were quarantined and as of March 26 that number was 9 with two positive cases in the school system, he said.
“We’re at a much better place than we were two months ago,” Wells said.
Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant said administering the doses are highly important and he encourages the public to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so.
“We can get to herd immunity and people can get back to their normal lives,” Bryant said. “It’s going to protect you and your family and get you back to a somewhat normal life.”
To reserve an appointment for the Amherst County vaccination clinic go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/amherst-county-public-safety-32868587749.