The Town of Amherst Police Department has announced Investigator Ryan Watts is its 2022 officer of the year.

The honor was bestowed upon Watts, son of retired police chief and former Amherst Town Council member Kenneth Watts, during council’s Feb. 8 meeting.

Police Chief Bobby Shiflett said Ryan Watts was chosen by his peers in the department for the annual award and he gave his approval.

“It takes everyone in this department to buy in and to be committed ... everybody ought to have a little piece in it,” Shiflett said. “These guys, they work with each other every single day.”

Shiflett said Watts has been a major part of the department since the chief began his post in late 2017.

“He’s been honest, he’s got integrity, he’s committed,” Shiflett said. “We all have these moments in time where we second-guess ourselves about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, but deep down each one of us in this office has a commitment to the community and this department. And this guy has done so much for our department. He is a solid piece.”

Shiflett said the investigator is hugely committed to upholding department policies and comes forward with ideas.

“... He’s going to ask you why, which is good, because you want that transparency,” Shiflett said. “If we need something, he’s going to chime right in, he’s going to be available.”

The elder Watts was in attendance to observe the award presentation.

Shiflett also presented the award of excellence to Officer Luther Rose and Skye, the town’s first K9 that joined the department last year.

Rose approached Shiflett last year with the “monumental task” of securing a K9 for the town police force, the chief said. Shiflett loved the idea, the two agreed to work on it and the idea was brought forward to council, which gave its blessing to proceed.

Shiflett said Rose did an outstanding job in getting the requirements and training done for Skye and the duo was “top of the class” in recent schooling.

“He is nationally certified and doing a fantastic job for us,” Shiflett said of Rose. “I couldn’t be more proud of this gentleman, this officer, for everything’s he done, the talents he’s brought to this department. He’s a sharp individual. He’s got a huge future ahead of him.”

Skye accompanied Rose on her leash while he received the award, earning a pet and an affectionate “hey girl” greeting from Shiflett.

Shiflett thanked Rose, who previously worked for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, for his hard work in making the K9 program happen.

“I don’t think I did anything special,” Rose told council. “It really took a team effort.”

Rose said he could give a million reasons why any of his fellow officers could have received the award. He added he has been shocked at how well Skye has done in training.

“We basically took a mutt ... and she outshined all the other patrol dogs at school,” Rose said.

At training the day before and the day of the meeting, Rose said Skye proved to be the best tracker of nine K9s in Amherst County and the city of Lynchburg, which says a lot since she’s only 13 months old.

“Most of the time we don’t start [K9 officer] dogs until they are 2 years old,” Rose said. “So we really appreciate you all for giving us this opportunity and we promise you we will continue to do the best we can for this town.”