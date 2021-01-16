Amherst investigators looking for man facing charges in Madison Heights shooting incident

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is searching for a male suspect facing charges following a shooting in Madison Heights Saturday afternoon.

At 2:42 p.m. deputies responded to the Main Street area of Madison Heights for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As a result of the investigation warrants were obtained for Zachary Logan Brown on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle and driving on a revoked license.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to help locate Brown to call (434) 946-9373 ext. 5, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit www.cvcrimestoppers.org. To enter an online tip visit http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

