An Amherst County man faces drug charges after a Feb. 21 arrest, the county sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Amherst County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted intelligence-based surveillance in the vicinity of Bubba Lane in reference to citizen complaints of drug activity, a news release said.

Deputies stopped a vehicle of interest, which led to a search warrant being issued and the recovery of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Cody Wayne Lipscomb was taken into custody in Campbell County and charged with possession to intent to distribute a Schedule I, II Substance.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar encourages county citizens to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434)-946-7585.

— Justin Faulconer