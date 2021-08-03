Amherst man charged with possessing child pornography

An Amherst man is accused of possessing child pornography, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

On July 30, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, acting on information received from The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County, according to the release.

As a result of the information received and evidence collected during the search warrant, Philip N. Harris, 34 of Amherst, was taken into custody.

According to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority online records, Harris faces seven counts of possession of child pornography. The alleged offenses range from Aug. 25, 2020 to April 26, 2021, jail records show.

Harris is awaiting trial and set to appear at an Aug. 11 hearing in Amherst Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.