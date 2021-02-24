Amherst Middle School leaders honored as Ambassadors of Kindness

The Virginia Department of Education, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor and Amherst County Public Schools, recently recognized Amherst Middle School leaders Kelly Holmes, Matt Giles and Kristen Maddox as Ambassadors of Kindness.

The Amherst school division nominated the three “because of their ability to personify servant leadership and incorporate daily acts of kindness in every facet of their school community,” according to a Feb. 16 news release from ACPS.

“During the pandemic, it has become increasingly important to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of each student and their families,” said Amherst Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold in the release. “Our motto is ‘Every Child, Every Day’ and the team at Amherst Middle School has truly exemplified this value.”

Holmes serves as Amherst Middle’s principal, Giles is assistant principal and Maddox is a counselor. The trio was recognized during a Feb. 16 virtual assembly with Virginia Superintendent James Lane and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni in attendance.

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.