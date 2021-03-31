Amherst museum hopeful for 'turning point' this year in fully reopening to public

The museum held a ghost walk in the fall that drew just more than 50 people, its highest turnout since the pandemic, and social distancing protocols were in place during that event, Starbuck said.

She said the museum is appreciative of Amherst County, which provides financial support for the director position, office and computer supplies and supplemental requests such as building improvements.

“We would still be in the dark ages if not for your support,” Starbuck said to the board of supervisors during its March 16 meeting.

The museum first opened its doors to the public in May 1976 in the old county jail, then 16 years later moved to its current location on South Main Street in Amherst.