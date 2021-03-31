Amherst museum hopeful for 'turning point' this year in fully reopening to public

After a challenging 2020, officials with the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society hope to welcome back researchers and groups for regular activities when deemed safe.
Octavia Starbuck, the museum’s director, presented a recent annual report on its status to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. The museum closed March 15, 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit and reopened June 30 with social distancing and safety protocols in place.
“Despite the difficulties, we were able to serve the community, though on a smaller scale than usual,” Starbuck said.
The museum’s exhibits are open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Two programs on the local history of moonshine and female Amherst voters were recorded and available for viewing on the museum’s YouTube channel in the past year, Starbuck said.
The museum plans to develop an online program on local cemeteries and cleaning tombstones and is in talks with Amherst County Public Schools to help in that effort, she said.
From July 2018 to June 2019, the museum drew 1,419 in program attendance, according to county documents. The figure dropped to 933 from July 2019 to February 2020 with no programs held during the last quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year. In the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the museum has drawn 134 attendees to three programs.
The museum held a ghost walk in the fall that drew just more than 50 people, its highest turnout since the pandemic, and social distancing protocols were in place during that event, Starbuck said.
She said the museum is appreciative of Amherst County, which provides financial support for the director position, office and computer supplies and supplemental requests such as building improvements.
“We would still be in the dark ages if not for your support,” Starbuck said to the board of supervisors during its March 16 meeting.
The museum first opened its doors to the public in May 1976 in the old county jail, then 16 years later moved to its current location on South Main Street in Amherst.
Starbuck said she hopes the museum can fully reopen exhibits and library this year and host in-person programs and events on a regular basis. She and Amherst County Museum and Historical Society leaders look forward to the day when elementary-age students will be back engaging in hands-on activities and enjoying Colonial Day, as well as having researchers back discovering county records in person.