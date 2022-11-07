Amherst museum to hold 'Make a safe out of an old book' workshops

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society will offer two workshop sessions on turning a book into a safe place to hide treasures.

The first workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 15. The second will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. A follow up date will be scheduled for each session in early December.

The workshop is $20 per individual and includes an old book (or you can bring your own), X-acto knife, metal ruler, paint brush and instructions. Other materials will be supplied for the construction of the safe. Museum volunteers Ellen Craig and Nancy McDearmon will lead the workshops.

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society is a nonprofit educational organization whose mission is to discover, collect and preserve objects related to the history and genealogy of Amherst County. The society exhibits, interprets and offers its collections to provide educational experiences for people of all ages.

The workshops will take place in the Hamble Center, behind the museum located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. To reserve you spot, call (434) 946-9068. Limited space available.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, director of the museum and historical society, at (434) 946-9068 or by the website email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.