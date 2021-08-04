Amherst NAACP branch awards scholarship to ACHS graduate

The Amherst Branch NAACP is proud to announce Jada Tinsley as the recipient of its annual scholarship.

Jada graduated from Amherst County High School with an Advanced Diploma and a 4.261 grade point average and an Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences from CVCC.

Accomplishments include recipient of Golden A Award, member of the National Honor Society, College Admission Program, Links Intercultural Leadership Institute, Youth of Virginia Speak Out, ACHS Theater, Amherst Chapter of the NAACP, and she was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Jada will be attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technology State University in Greensboro, North Carolina in the fall of 2021.

This scholarship award is the 4th annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 and is available to Amherst County High School seniors with a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and planning to attend an accredited four or two-year college, community college or trade school.

“The Amherst Branch is extremely proud of Ms. Tinsley and all of the applicants who applied for the 2021 NAACP scholarship,” the organization said in a news release.

- Submitted by Beverly Jones