Amherst NAACP president to school officials: 'We cannot go backwards' in equity efforts

Arnold said the goal is to give students tools to do a better job hearing their neighbors, working through differences in a civilized manner. He said the lesson was formed with resources and guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Education and the state superintendent, clarifying ACPS is not required to offer these lessons but should prepare for federal and state laws that may one day require them.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors heard complaints from residents, including some publicly saying they believe the lesson is divisive and part of a left-leaning agenda.

A few speakers have expressed concerns the material is associated with critical race theory, a term for an academic framework examining how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism, which has drawn backlash among conservatives across Virginia. Arnold has said the division is not engaged in teaching CRT and the board recently passed a resolution the prohibits the division from teaching it.

Addressing the board during a June 10 public comments period, Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said she is frustrated and somewhere in all the discussion a connection has to be made "because all of us want to see a positive result."