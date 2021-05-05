Amherst native finds healing while writing new book 'Death by Silence'

Words and tears flow out of Glenwood Burley as he describes his upbringing in rural Amherst County and confronting demons from his past.
The 78-year-old Richmond resident penned his thoughts on his life and journey to healing in his recently released autobiography, “Death by Silence.” Born and raised in the Burley Hollow area west of the town of Amherst, he chronicles his journey from zigzagging the mountainous farmland as a child helping his family tend to the livestock and orchards to adulthood and inner struggles.
He writes candidly about his bouts with depression and plans to commit suicide intercepted by immediate psychiatric hospitalization.
“I didn’t think I had any life to take,” Burley said of his mental state at the time. “That’s how bad I was.”
In the book’s preface, Burley, a former police officer, writes years of childhood darkness and two decades of law enforcement, compounded with overwhelming medical challenges, disintegrated his will to live. Confinement and intense therapy at the Medical College of Virginia Hospital in Richmond along with six weeks of psychiatric counseling was a blessing that led him to recovery, he wrote.
Burley began the book in January 2020 and finished it in 13 months, spurred by the state lockdown following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Isolation was a feeling he could tap into, recalling the many times he felt alone growing up in western Amherst County. He describes memories of picking peaches, the thick smell of country ham and other pleasant aromas in the morning and the art of hitchhiking U.S. 60 to play baseball in Amherst.
“People said, ‘You’ve been talking about it for 25 years. You better get the kicking on it,’” Burley said of writing his life story. “There were times in writing this book I had to stop because I couldn’t see the keyboard. It was so painful.”
The vast majority of the book was written from midnight to sunlight, he said. He cried reading it, recalling memories such as visiting his father’s grave and playing baseball without a parent present to watch him play as his family felt it was a waste of time.
“Writing is like running. You’ve got to commit to it,” Burley said. “This book is about healing. Healing demands a lot of effort and commitment.”
Burley describes his father as a dedicated farmer who worked from dusk to dawn. Growing up on the farm was a privilege and though he cherishes many memories, he struggled with feeling love and acceptance.
“There was a lot of dysfunctionality in Burley Hollow, but at the same time there was a lot of beauty of the farm life and countryside and innocence and quality of the families,” Burley said. “Healing and acceptance is rewarding. I think this book is a template describing the significance of the patient and the psychiatrist and how they team up to focus and eradicate the evils of the past. Anyone can rebuild but you have to work at it.”
He wrote as a boy he often walked to the nearby country store, Sardis Grocery, which he described as a community lifeline selling basic essentials. Walking the highway alone as a child, he received rides to town from strangers.
“You had no idea who was coming over the mountain,” he said of the people from many backgrounds and professions who picked him up. “That innocence of trust is so vivid there in that era of time compared to today.”
Burley also wrote of a traumatic childhood encounter involving abuse that instilled much of his inner turmoil and the process of overcoming that pain. He hopes readers can find similar healing and said he’s heard stories of the book having a positive effect on some people in their own roads to healing.
“I think there are Glen Burleys all over this country that will benefit by reading this book,” he said.
Alfred Durham, a retired Richmond Police Department chief, is quoted on the book’s back cover as saying Burley’s courage and strength to provide the reader with testimony of his dark times is to be reckoned by others struggling with their pasts.
“His story will give others the inspiration to seek self-healing,” Durham wrote.
Burley said an Amherst town police officer and a state trooper each gave him kind interactions in his youth that stayed with him and encouraged his pursuit of a career in law enforcement, a job he said he loved too much because it was all he had. Burley also spent many hours researching his father’s life.
“Part of my forgiveness of my father is I don’t know he knew how to say ‘I’m proud of you.’ You only heard from him when you screwed up,” Burley said. “He came from that dysfunctional trait. My father had a tougher childhood life than I had. At least my father let me play baseball.”
Burley added his therapy was one of the best things to happen to him. “I would have liked to have gone 20 years earlier.”
He said he is proud of the book but has no pride in a few parts that were raw and hard to write.
“Moments like that are tough. Everybody who has demons whatever they may be,” Burley said. “For them to deal with each one, it takes an effort to deal with it, but once you walk through that door of dealing with it and accepting and forgiving and so forth, it’s an amazing amount of relief not only psychologically. It frees your soul. It makes you feel clean again. And it’s all right to cry.”