Amherst native finds healing while writing new book 'Death by Silence'

“You had no idea who was coming over the mountain,” he said of the people from many backgrounds and professions who picked him up. “That innocence of trust is so vivid there in that era of time compared to today.”

Burley also wrote of a traumatic childhood encounter involving abuse that instilled much of his inner turmoil and the process of overcoming that pain. He hopes readers can find similar healing and said he’s heard stories of the book having a positive effect on some people in their own roads to healing.

“I think there are Glen Burleys all over this country that will benefit by reading this book,” he said.

Alfred Durham, a retired Richmond Police Department chief, is quoted on the book’s back cover as saying Burley’s courage and strength to provide the reader with testimony of his dark times is to be reckoned by others struggling with their pasts.

“His story will give others the inspiration to seek self-healing,” Durham wrote.

Burley said an Amherst town police officer and a state trooper each gave him kind interactions in his youth that stayed with him and encouraged his pursuit of a career in law enforcement, a job he said he loved too much because it was all he had. Burley also spent many hours researching his father’s life.