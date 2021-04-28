Amherst native makes donation to Village Garden Club

At the Village Garden Club of Amherst’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic on April 22, Richmond resident Glenwood Burley lifted spirits with a $1,000 donation.

Burley, an Amherst County native and former Richmond police officer who just released his autobiography, “Death by Silence,” gave the money in honor of club member Margaret Kostal, a consultant for the manuscript.

“She made me better than I am,” Burley said of her help with the book. “She’s a perfectionist. It was a blessing to have her.”

Burley complimented the club for its work in beautifying the town of Amherst. “What you do for this town, what you have done, is priceless,” Burley said.

He asked the women gathered at the Hamble Center of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society where they would like the club to be in five years.

“Without these masks,” a member said to laughter.

He encouraged the club to strive to add new members and said he will pick up the tab for a membership luncheon at Sweet Briar College’s Prothro Dining Hall. Burley also pledged to donate another $1,000 in a match for the club if it raises $1,000 and works on increasing membership.