Amherst, Nelson-based health centers receive $65K each in federal funding

Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. in Arrington and Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights each will receive $65,500 in federal funding as part of efforts to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Aug. 9 that $1.7 million has been awarded to just more than two-dozen centers across Virginia, including two based in Nelson and Amherst counties.

The funding will support data modernization efforts aimed at better identifying and responding to needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies, according to a news release. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine helped pass in 2021, and was awarded through the Health Resources & Services Administration.

"During the pandemic, we saw how outdated public health data systems hampered efforts to provide care to people across Virginia and our country, especially to our most vulnerable communities," the Democratic senators said in a joint statement. “This funding will help ensure community health centers have the resources needed to continue serving their communities."

— Justin Faulconer