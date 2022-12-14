Amherst, Nelson boards eye joint meeting in early '23 to discuss ag complex idea

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is looking to set a joint meeting with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in early 2023 on the topic of purchasing a site in northern Amherst County for a potential shared agricultural complex.

David Pugh, the Amherst board’s chair, said on Dec. 6 he recently was contacted by Jesse Rutherford, the Nelson board’s chair, about having a meeting in the near future. Amherst supervisors said they would give Pugh options for a potential meeting date.

Two of the Nelson’s five-member board, Ernie Reed and Robert “Skip” Barton, have publicly made clear at multiple meetings their opposition to the idea of a shared agricultural facility on a 300-acre site near the U.S. 29 Nelson-Amherst border. Barton and Reed have voted against a feasibility study on the land, sharing the costs at roughly $60,000, and stated their feeling the project is not in Nelson’s best interests.

Amherst County officials have said without some form of partnership the venture won’t move forward and have discussed the possibility of looking into other sites and partnerships. Water availability capacity on the 300-acre site of privately owned land is an area the feasibility study didn’t address, according to Amherst leaders.

The cost of the potential facility was estimated to exceed $50 million, according to the study. The idea is to form an independent entity apart from the Amherst and Nelson county governments to operate it with a major focus on the local farming communities and career and technical education offerings, Amherst officials have said.