 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst New Era-Progress wins 13 Virginia Press Association Awards
0 comments

Amherst New Era-Progress wins 13 Virginia Press Association Awards

  • 0
20210128_amh_news_office_p2

The Amherst-Nelson Publishing office at 134 Second St. in Amherst. 

 Justin Faulconer

The Amherst New Era-Progress won 13 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The New Era-Progress, which competes in the Non-Daily Group 1 category, was recognized with six first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards.

The Nelson County Times, the Amherst weekly newspaper’s sister publication, won three first-place awards, two second-place awards and three third-place awards. The weeklies combined were recognized with 21 awards.

Results were announced virtually last week. For the second consecutive year, an in-person gathering wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A list of New Era-Progress award recipients is below.

First placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “IRON Lives 5k race in Amherst”

Video, Justin Faulconer: “A dramatic outdoor return”

General Make-up Page Design, staff

Pictorial Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Candy”

Sports News Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Fast”

Education Writing, Justin Faulconer

Second placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “Holiday cheer pours in Amherst”

Front Page Design, Ash Brownd

Sports Feature Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Virus”

Sports News Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Looking Up”

Health, Science and Environmental Writing, Justin Faulconer

Third placeFeature Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Finish Line”

Headline Writing, Justin Faulconer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert