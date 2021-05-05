Amherst New Era-Progress wins 13 Virginia Press Association Awards

The Amherst New Era-Progress won 13 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The New Era-Progress, which competes in the Non-Daily Group 1 category, was recognized with six first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards.

The Nelson County Times, the Amherst weekly newspaper’s sister publication, won three first-place awards, two second-place awards and three third-place awards. The weeklies combined were recognized with 21 awards.

Results were announced virtually last week. For the second consecutive year, an in-person gathering wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A list of New Era-Progress award recipients is below.

First placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “IRON Lives 5k race in Amherst”

Video, Justin Faulconer: “A dramatic outdoor return”

General Make-up Page Design, staff