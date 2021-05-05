Amherst New Era-Progress wins 13 Virginia Press Association Awards

The Amherst New Era-Progress won 13 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
The New Era-Progress, which competes in the Non-Daily Group 1 category, was recognized with six first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards.
The Nelson County Times, the Amherst weekly newspaper’s sister publication, won three first-place awards, two second-place awards and three third-place awards. The weeklies combined were recognized with 21 awards.
Results were announced virtually last week. For the second consecutive year, an in-person gathering wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A list of New Era-Progress award recipients is below.
First placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “IRON Lives 5k race in Amherst”
Video, Justin Faulconer: “A dramatic outdoor return”
General Make-up Page Design, staff
Pictorial Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Candy”
Sports News Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Fast”
Education Writing, Justin Faulconer
Second placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “Holiday cheer pours in Amherst”
Front Page Design, Ash Brownd
Sports Feature Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Virus”
Sports News Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Looking Up”
Health, Science and Environmental Writing, Justin Faulconer
Third placeFeature Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Finish Line”
Headline Writing, Justin Faulconer