The Amherst New Era-Progress newsroom brought home 14 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising. The New Era-Progress also co-won the news sweepstakes award with its sister weekly, The Nelson County Times, in the Non-Daily 1 category.
Results were announced at a banquet in Richmond on May 6. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Video — Justin Faulconer, Amherst High School's Future Center
Sports News Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Ball High
Business and Financial Writing — Justin Faulconer, Mt. Pleasant Growers, Bennie's Seafood, Summers & Sons
Education Writing — Justin Faulconer, Challenges and successes, Teacher shortage, Superintendent and retirees honored
Feature Writing Portfolio — Justin Faulconer, boxer Austin Deanda, writer Leah Weiss, public safety director Brad Beam
Feature Story Writing — Justin Faulconer, Ronnie Adams reflects on work with Dixie Youth baseball
Second place
Multimedia Report — Justin Faulconer, Lee Luther Jr., Four Season Farm Market braves the cold
Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner, Amherst County High School celebrates 66th commencement
Video — Justin Faulconer, Amherst gets spooky fun for Halloween
Front Page — Staff, March 24, May 19 and Aug. 18
Feature Writing Portfolio — Justin Faulconer, Mustang reunion, Second Stage's 10th, Woman's Club 50th
Headline Writing — Justin Faulconer, Amherst New Era-Progress headlines
Third place
Multimedia Report — Justin Faulconer, Lee Luther Jr., Amherst residents unleash feelings on masks in school
Slideshow or Gallery — Lee Luther Jr., Expo showcases outdoor recreation in Amherst