Amherst New-Era Progress wins Virginia Press awards

The Amherst New-Era Progress newsroom brought home 16 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
Lee Luther Jr. for the Amherst New-Era Progress received a Best in Show award for Non-Daily Photography for his image of Amherst base runner Maegan Lloyd pleading her case to the umpire after she was called out at second base against Jefferson Forest. The judge commented, "That umpire is having none of it from the young player. It's a moment that just about everybody can identify with because we've all disagreed with an umpire. You can't help by laugh out lout because you know what the umpire's look means, and you know how futile the girl's argument has become."
People are also reading…
Results were announced virtually in late April. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Pictorial Photo — Lee Luther Jr. Hair.
Sports News Photo - Lee Luther Jr. What.
Personality or Portrait Photo - Lee Luther Jr. Score.
Slideshow or Gallery - Lee Luther Jr. Sorghum Festival rings in fall festival season.
General Makeup - Staff.
Business and Financial Writing - Justin Faulconer. Barbershops, Rosie's.
Feature Profile Writing - Justin Faulconer. Mary Woodruff.
Second Place
Front Page - Ashley Kendera, Marissa McCloy, Michen Dewey, Justin Faulconer. July 1, Sept. 23, Nov. 18.
Video - Justin Faulconer. Friends built batteau.
Pictorial Photo - Lee Luther Jr. Nature Run.
Sports News Photos - Lee Luther Jr. Victory.
Feature Writing Portfolio - Justin Faulconer. Tech club, 4-H summer camp, ACHS theater.
Third place
Video - Justin Faulconer. Amherst Help Desk.
Pictorial Photo - Lee Luther Jr. Sweep.
Government Writing - Justin Faulconer. COVID restriction views, Cline town halls, Timber harvest plan shot down.