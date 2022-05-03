Amherst New-Era Progress wins Virginia Press awards

Lee Luther Jr. for the Amherst New-Era Progress received a Best in Show award for Non-Daily Photography for his image of Amherst base runner Maegan Lloyd pleading her case to the umpire after she was called out at second base against Jefferson Forest. The judge commented, "That umpire is having none of it from the young player. It's a moment that just about everybody can identify with because we've all disagreed with an umpire. You can't help by laugh out lout because you know what the umpire's look means, and you know how futile the girl's argument has become."