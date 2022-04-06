Amherst newspaper office sells to local couple, site to be used as private home

After more than half a century as a newspaper office, the Amherst-Nelson Publishing building at 134 Second St. in Amherst — longtime home to the New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times — has been sold.

Amherst couple Sonny and Angela Sundaramurthy have purchased the building and intend to use it for their home. The building opened in 1969 for newspaper and printing operations and most recently was owned by Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary BH Media Group, Inc., which also owns The News & Advance building in Lynchburg, although Lee Enterprises owns that daily business and the two weekly newspapers.

According to land records, the couple bought it for $200,000. Sonny Sundaramurthy said he and his wife have six children and the building is affordable and suitable for their needs.

“It’s a beautiful building,” he said. “The façade, it looks residential.”

The challenge was how to finance the property, but they found a bank to help them do so, he said.

“We’re excited,” he said. “We love living in town. We first moved to the Town of Amherst in 2010. We’ve fallen in love with the community.”

The couple has roots in Massachusetts and upstate New York and moved to Virginia in 2005 via the Navy. Sonny Sundaramurthy was stationed near the Pentagon and they bought a house in the Fredericksburg area. He decided to take advantage of the GI bill and enrolled in the Liberty University School of Law, which brought the family to the Lynchburg area as he attended Liberty from 2010 to 2013.

The family is thrilled to be in the middle of town, just a short walk away from what the town has to offer, he said.

“We’re literally a few hundred feet away from the courthouse and the only traffic light in the town,” he said. “We’re right there in the middle of the action. It’s a historic property. That’s exciting.”

The New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times in past years have had staff regularly working in the building but the facility has been mostly unoccupied on a regular basis since the summer of 2018. Staff have used it in recent years, but the building was not open for public business for more than three years after those transactions were moved to The News & Advance office in Lynchburg.

Sonny Sundaramurthy said in 2017 the family moved north to be closer to relatives but came back in 2019 after missing Amherst.

“We can’t picture ourselves living anywhere else,” he said. “It’s the community. That’s what we were missing.”

The couple plans to do some renovation work, including putting in a kitchen and full bathroom.

“We’re pretty much preserving the layout as it is,” he said.

The family attends Amherst Baptist Church, and he said it’s neat telling people where they are moving to because it’s such a recognizable building.

He said the only regular driving the family will have to do is his weekly trip to the Amtrak station in Lynchburg to go the Pentagon.

Angela Sandaramurthy also is excited about the purchase.

“It’s just so different,” she said. “I particularly like the history. I like especially how it’s part of the community. It’s got its own kind of personality that’s very Amherst and I love Amherst. That’s my favorite part.”

She rents a building on South Main Street next to town hall where she does sowing and alterations and has a “Hangout on Main” location that she described as a leisurely place and community center for games and activities for kids who lack things to do around town.

She said they look to move in as soon as possible.

“As we spend more time we’ll change more of the layout and make it look more like a house,” she said. “It will be fun.”

Lee Luther Jr., who serves as a freelance photographer for the Amherst and Nelson weeklies, recalled first walking into the building in 1978. His first darkroom in the building was a former closet that in the next decade it moved to the basement.

“The building was full of workers and everyone had a job to do, whether it was wrapping papers to be delivered to the post office, or like one of my many chores, loading up the Ford pickup truck and heading to Nelson County for several stores and its post office to drop off bundles of fresh-off-the-press newspapers.”

On Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday mornings, the building shook from the press cranking at maximum speed in the basement, Luther said. He remembers the late Hughsie Penn, a former longtime press operator and the late Paige Stinnett, another longtime employee involved in the printing production, knocking on his door yelling for him to turn down his radio.

Joe Stinnett, Paige Stinnett’s son, served as managing editor of the Amherst New Era-Progress from 1976 to 1978. He said he remembers the close relationships built there over the years and recalls often going there at night to write a story or develop film.

The building was much more a full house in those days with print production taking place in the basement and the loading dock area regularly busy with pickups. Stinnett also recalls a portion of the building being rented as an office for an Amherst attorney.

“I loved getting there on Wednesdays. We printed that day,” Stinnett said. “We’d get it laid out and assembled.”

The building was a big part of his career and his father’s profession, he said. His close friend and mentor, Bob Wimer, a former city editor and opinion editor for The News & Advance, also worked for the Amherst paper, he said.

“It’s like an Amherst landmark and in a way I’m glad the building is not going to sit there and rot,” Stinnett said. “It will be a lot better for Amherst to have a house and people living there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.