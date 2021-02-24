Amherst officials discuss broadband expansion efforts

Expanding high-speed broadband service in Amherst County has been a hot topic for more than a decade and efforts recently picked up speed in rural areas of the county.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 16 appropriated $1.3 million in contribution to Firefly Fiber Broadband’s three projects providing gigabit speed to roughly 500 homes and businesses. Firefly, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is reaching areas of Boxwood Farm Road, Temperance, Piney River and Gladstone.
Firefly also previously was awarded $500,000 from the county for a separate project to bring broadband access to just more than 250 homes. The money comes through the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and the deadline for the spending it is now extended through Dec. 31.
The work started in recent months and is ongoing, according to the county. Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, told supervisors the recent progress on broadband expansion has been one of the most exciting endeavors he’s seen in Amherst.
“Broadband has been an utter challenge given our topography and the size of [our] rural locality,” Bryant said.
According to Bryant, CVEC’s work in helping Amherst County reach much of its broadband expansion goal will continue for years to come.
He showed the board of supervisors a map of areas the county is looking to reach, which includes a CVEC area highlighted with CVEC-related construction work over the next 15 months. The cooperative is working out a deal with Appalachian Power Company to use some of APCo’s poles for the fiber upgrades, Bryant said.
CVEC recently received more federal funding that will help it reach another 5,000 homes, including 1,100 homes currently on the cooperative’s system, and is targeting completion in four years, according to Bryant.
“They have to do it within six years, that’s what they are required to do, but they think they can do it in four years,” Bryant told supervisors.
The map included an outlined area served by Comcast. Bryant said eastern portions of the county, including the Galts Mill Road area, and areas west near Tobacco Row Mountain and along the Virginia 130 corridor need improved service.
“There’s a lot of areas, even down in the River Road area, that are not covered,” Bryant said. “These are the areas we are focused on in the future. We have made extremely great progress and we have found a great partner in Central Virginia Electric Cooperative thus far.”
If the county can’t achieve federal grant money for the work supervisors may have to pursue other sources and consider setting money aside in future county budgets.
Amherst County Public Schools officials are supportive of the countywide expansion and have stated their intent to contribute some of the divisions CARES money toward broadband efforts. County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the county’s goal is to have all homes and businesses eventually provided with access regardless of location.
“We would like to continue to press forward with fiber, if we can,” Rodgers said.