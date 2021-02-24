Amherst officials discuss broadband expansion efforts

He showed the board of supervisors a map of areas the county is looking to reach, which includes a CVEC area highlighted with CVEC-related construction work over the next 15 months. The cooperative is working out a deal with Appalachian Power Company to use some of APCo’s poles for the fiber upgrades, Bryant said.

CVEC recently received more federal funding that will help it reach another 5,000 homes, including 1,100 homes currently on the cooperative’s system, and is targeting completion in four years, according to Bryant.

“They have to do it within six years, that’s what they are required to do, but they think they can do it in four years,” Bryant told supervisors.

The map included an outlined area served by Comcast. Bryant said eastern portions of the county, including the Galts Mill Road area, and areas west near Tobacco Row Mountain and along the Virginia 130 corridor need improved service.

“There’s a lot of areas, even down in the River Road area, that are not covered,” Bryant said. “These are the areas we are focused on in the future. We have made extremely great progress and we have found a great partner in Central Virginia Electric Cooperative thus far.”