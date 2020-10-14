Amherst officials discuss ways to improve recruitment of public safety employees

The county’s current minimum age requirement for EMS is 21. The county can lower its age requirement to 19 and not face additional insurance costs, Bryant said.

“We’re looking at this very closely for ambulances,” Bryant said. “This is great for us. We can attract [EMS employees] earlier.”

The Department of Public Safety currently has 24-hour shifts with two 24-hour periods off. Changing to a 12-hour shift system would require about six additional personnel and more funding, according to the report.

A fourth EMS crew would help reduce response times across the county, which Bryant said would require four new employees and cost the county an additional $200,000 in recurring salary costs.

“An additional ambulance would definitely reduce the response times everyone is concerned about,” Bryant said.

Supervisor Tom Martin, who serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said he doesn’t think a 19-year-old should drive a fire engine.

“They won’t be driving one at the Amherst Fire Department, I can tell you that,” Martin said.

In discussing response times, Bryant said the public safety department tries hard to be anywhere in the county in 15 minutes.