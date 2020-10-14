Amherst officials discuss ways to improve recruitment of public safety employees

Incentives for education and certification, changing shift hours, lowering an age restriction for hires and adding a fourth lifesaving crew are among several measures Amherst County is considering to improve recruiting for public safety positions.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the potential moves with Sam Bryant, director of public safety.
Emergency medical services crews have had a relatively high turnover rate and recruiting workers is an ongoing challenge, especially for Advanced Life Support (ALS) personnel, according to the county.
The board recently raised starting salaries for EMS employees but the pool for ALS applicants remains low across the region, a report sent to the board states.
“We’re in unprecedented times this year,” Bryant told supervisors of the high demand on public safety, especially in responding directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added at one point while addressing the strategies: “This is our opportunity to fix this.”
The educational incentive includes talks underway with Central Virginia Community College to consider offering a 9- to 12-month non-degree paramedic certification course, according to the board’s discussion with Bryant.
A bonus, or a single, annual payment for additional education, responsibility and workload based on three certification levels is proposed, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 and $4,000.
The county’s current minimum age requirement for EMS is 21. The county can lower its age requirement to 19 and not face additional insurance costs, Bryant said.
“We’re looking at this very closely for ambulances,” Bryant said. “This is great for us. We can attract [EMS employees] earlier.”
The Department of Public Safety currently has 24-hour shifts with two 24-hour periods off. Changing to a 12-hour shift system would require about six additional personnel and more funding, according to the report.
A fourth EMS crew would help reduce response times across the county, which Bryant said would require four new employees and cost the county an additional $200,000 in recurring salary costs.
“An additional ambulance would definitely reduce the response times everyone is concerned about,” Bryant said.
Supervisor Tom Martin, who serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said he doesn’t think a 19-year-old should drive a fire engine.
“They won’t be driving one at the Amherst Fire Department, I can tell you that,” Martin said.
In discussing response times, Bryant said the public safety department tries hard to be anywhere in the county in 15 minutes.
“I’m doing the best I can with what I have,” Bryant said of challenges to reach the entire county: “It takes a team to do this.”
Martin said public safety staff should be commended for making the most out of limited resources. He asked what it would take to get a fourth ambulance in service, which he has described as a major need for the county.
“As a board we’re going to have to figure that out,” Martin said. “Because we owe that to our citizens.”
