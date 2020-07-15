Amherst officials seek public input on proposed LOVE sign

Town of Amherst officials want to hear public feedback on a request to allow for a LOVE sign on the grounds of the Amherst County Visitors Center on U.S. 60.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, which is located in a restored train depot that opened as the visitor center in 2017, has asked for the sign on the grounds. Town staff recommended amending the town’s zoning ordinance to allow for such a sign under a “works of art” section.

After review during a July 1 meeting, the Town of Amherst Planning Commission voted 3-1 not to amend the zoning ordinance to allow the sign.

Amherst Town Council during its July 8 meeting voted to send the matter back to the commission for a public hearing in September. Councilman Ken Watts said he isn’t happy with the proposed amendment language.

“That can be so broad,” Watts said of what could be allowed under a “works of art” section. “I have strong reservations.”

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she understands the concern but she believes a compromise can be reached in the wording. “We can work it out and let’s hear what the community has to say,” Carton said.

The language proposed states works of art can only be on land zoned for commercial use on the U.S. 29 bypass, U.S. 29 Business or U.S. 60.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said he knows of people who base their vacationing around LOVE signs, which are popular among tourist sites in Virginia, and he has met some. He said he is interested in residents having the chance to weigh in on the topic.