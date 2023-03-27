Five years after entering the ministry as full-time pastor Amherst resident Matt Smith and his wife, Kirsten, are embarking on a new journey to bring their church from Lynchburg to their hometown.

Smith, who operates Dayspring Ministry in Lynchburg, recently announced on social media the church is in the process of acquiring the former Wells Fargo building on South Main Street in Amherst. The church began in January 2020 and coming to Amherst is a homecoming of sorts for the couple, as Matt has lived in Amherst County since the early 2000s and his wife has lived in the county for more than three decades.

A native of Brookneal, Matt Smith pastored a previous church there a few years before he said the Lord laid it on his heart to transition to another church in the Lynchburg region.

Launching Dayspring a few months prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the couple bought a tent and had meetings in a field at their Amherst property.

In August 2020, they began renting space in Lynchburg on Thomas Road, part of the former Thomas Road Baptist Church and Liberty Christian Academy complex, and a year later relocated to a larger space on Rivermont Avenue.

When the church started, only a few members lived in Amherst, but over time many began making the move across the James River to the county, Matt said.

“A majority of the church now resides in Amherst,” Matt said.

After searching all over the Lynchburg area for a new spot, the Smiths were led to the former bank, which closed in May 2019.

“The type of space we need is hard to find, and then being able to afford it is also hard,” Matt said. “This building was pointed out to us by the [Town of Amherst] to take a look at, and when I went inside it was much bigger than I remember inside. It’s already close to being a usable space so it really worked out well.”

The church made an offer to purchase the former bank, which was accepted, and now is in the process of finalizing loans with plans to start renovations later this year, he said.

“Everyone is very excited,” Matt said.

Members who live in Forest, Concord and New London and other areas will take advantage of the U.S. 29 Bypass, he said.

Kirsten also looks forward to the church’s new chapter.

“I claim Amherst as home because I’ve been here since I was 7 years old,” Kirsten said.

She said a goal and desire that feels highly personal is for local youth to forge a close relationship with Jesus Christ and have that take over their lives in a real way.

“And it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Kirsten said.

The couple met 24 years ago and married in 2005. Matt began serving full time in ministry in February 2018. He said he received the calling years earlier, which he took as an invitation to begin preparing.

He started changing how he studied the Bible and how to present it to the others and built a house himself to be debt-free from a mortgage and financially better served for ministry.

“So we started putting things in motion, that took some years to execute all of those things, we were doing outreach and evangelism,” Matt said. “It kind of became a very natural progression. It all was all born out of Him just putting it on our heart and us saying we are going to partner with this word of God and believe in it and start investing our lives towards it.”

Out of that evangelism outreach, Matt began serving as a pastor. He started a construction and renovation company with the purpose of controlling when he worked and when he could minister.

“Over the years it’s transitioned where I don’t have to do much construction anymore; I can focus on this as a full-time job,” he said.

The layout of the new church will be done with a heavy youth outreach in mind, he said. When he got saved as a young adult he said one of the greatest things for him personally was finding a strong sense of community through church.

“It was about plugging into a group that were living life together and setting the tone for being Christians seven days a week,” Matt said.

Dayspring has a strong group of families with children and various age groups, including grandparents, who engage in close fellowship and weekly meals, he said.

“We’ve kind of created a seven-day-a-week atmosphere for people to plug into,” Matt said. “It’s a group of people who really want to know each other and know the Lord.”

The close-knit congregation puts the Gospel in motion and is focused on relationship-building and getting people involved in various aspects of ministry, he said.

“It’s a system that’s designed to accept new people and quickly feel like they belong,” he said.

The Smiths also are supporters of the Amherst Mountain Biking Club, a group of outdoor enthusiasts aiming to spur along more recreational opportunities and amenities in Amherst.

“We want to support everything that is making Amherst better,” Matt said.

The couple also is excited about the church locating on the town’s main corridor and a central spot in Amherst. Kirsten said their two sons, ages 10 and 6, are especially excited about riding their bikes and other activities in the parking lot.

“We’re also extremely excited to be working with teenagers,” Kirsten said.

Matt said the large parking lot and room in the back to grow is beneficial because the church has a large children’s playground.

“We run four different classrooms from 1 to 12 years old,” he said. “We have about 30 to 50 kids on any given week that are getting served.”

A fundraising campaign has been launched as the church plans its move.

The move-in date is undetermined as the loans finalize, the bank vacates the property and renovations begin, Matt said. He and others will remove some walls and do interior work. Matt said he will bring his own construction expertise to that process along with a handful of independent contractors in the congregation.

The couple looks forward to the church joining the “family-friendly” landscape in Amherst.

“It’s just a great place to live life and be at peace with the Lord,” Matt said of the town.